They are classmates, teammates, confidants and major Division I recruits.

They helped Warwick’s football team win the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 title last fall, and they both picked up plenty of postseason all-star honors for their on-field efforts.

They are Warriors’ senior standouts Caleb Schmitz and Nolan Rucci, and that dynamic duo picked up more hardware for their personal stashes Friday night.

The Manheim Touchdown Club handed out its annual top-player awards at halftime of the L-L League Tri-County All-Star Game at Manheim Central, and Schmitz and Rucci heard their names called.

Schmitz, headed for the University of Cincinnati, was named MTC Player of the Year, and Rucci, bound for the University of Wisconsin, was tabbed MTC Lineman of the Year. Rucci was a repeat winner in that department.

Schmitz, a two-way terror at wide receiver and safety, joined Elco QB-DB Braden Bohannon and Manheim Township QB Evan Clark as player-of-the-year finalists. Rucci, Cocalico’s Ben Bearinger and Garden Spot’s Logan Shirk were finalists for the top lineman award.

Schmitz and Rucci are ticketed to represent Pennsylvania in Monday’s Big 33 game, joining teammate Joey McCracken, plus Clark and McCaskey’s Sam Hershey.

Schmitz was terrific on both sides of the ball last fall for Warwick, hauling in a league-best 43 catches for 788 yards (18.3 yards per grab) with six touchdown snags. On defense, he piled up 32 tackles, with a pair of sticks for losses plus a fumble recovery for the Warriors, who were 8-0 overall heading into the District 3 Class 5A championship game before the Warriors had to forfeit because of a coronavirus shutdown in the school.

Schmitz was named Section 2 Outstanding Back of the Year, Receiver of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year, and he earned Pennsylvania Football Writers and Pennsylvania Football News All-State honors.

Rucci, one of the top offensive line recruits in the country, helped Warwick average 340 yards and 40 points a game last fall, and he was tabbed Section 2 Outstanding Lineman of the Year and Offensive Lineman of the Year, plus he received PA Football Writers and PA Football News All-State nods.

Schmitz and Rucci can now add coveted MTC awards to their already impressive lists.

