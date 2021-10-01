Hail, Warwick.

The Warriors made it four victories in a row over backyard rival Manheim Central on Friday night, handing the Barons their first loss this season with a riveting 35-28 victory in their much-anticipated Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two opener in Manheim.

“It’s amazing,” said Warwick wideout Cooper Eckert, who caught 14 passes for 123 yards with a TD grab Friday. “Our senior class, we’ve never lost to Central in our high school career. We were happy to come over here and get the job done, because this is always a fun game.”

There were plenty of fun stats in Friday’s clash; Eckert had an amazing night catching the ball from QB Jack Reed, who was a lights-out 31-for-40 for 336 yards. Meanwhile, Christian Royer piled up 166 rushing yards on 24 carries with four TD runs, as the Warriors gouged out 522 yards of total offense.

“We knew coming in that this could be a shootout, because we both have really good offenses,” Eckert said. “It came down to our defense getting some key stops. This is huge. We really needed to get our team kick-started again, coming off two hard losses. Those were tough for us. This win will get us back on track.”

Warwick, which came into the game riding a two-game slide, with those back-to-back, close-call nonleague losses against Penn Manor and Hempfield, trailed 28-27 at the half. Royer’s fourth rushing touchdown of the game — a 1-yard plunge with 6:08 to go in the third quarter, capping a brilliant 83-yard, plus a successful 2-point conversion play — gave the Warriors the lead for good.

Warwick’s defense did the rest, blanking the Barons after the break.

“We came in here 2-3, and 2-4 would have been a bad road to be on,” Warwick coach Bob Locker said. “We believed in our kids, and we had a lot to gain here. Now we’re 1-0 and 3-3 instead of 0-1 and 2-4. And we have a leg up in the section.”

Warwick is the defending Section Two champ, and the Warriors picked up right where they left off last year, when they ran the table for section gold.

“We knew coming into this season that some people were doubting us,” Reed said. “We knew Central would be a team to beat this year. We were able to accomplish this, and now we’re ready for the rest of the section games.”

Central took a quick 7-0 lead Friday, marching 77 yards on its opening drive. Justin Heffernan, who matched Royer with four TD runs Friday, plowed in a from a yard out and the Barons were off and running.

But Warwick got a 2-yard run from Royer, and Reed zipped a 22-yard TD strike to Ryan Fink, who had eight receptions for 117 yards, and the Warriors had a 14-7 lead.

“Our kids really manned up and they executed when they had to,” Locker said. “Our kids really performed when they needed to.”

The second quarter was a blur, when the Barons and the Warriors combined for six touchdowns. Fink’s TD catch got it started, before Central punched back, getting 5-yard and 17-yard TD scampers from Heffernan, who galloped for 144 yards on 19 carries.

Owen Sensenig’s 65-yard kickoff return set up the 5-yard TD run, and Rocco Daugherty’s fumble recovery set up the 17-yard TD run and Central had a 21-20 lead.

On a fourth-and-inches call, Royer took a simple handoff up the gut and chugged 66 yards for a TD and Warwick had the lead back. But Central scored with 54 seconds to go in the half when Judd Novak tossed a 14-yard TD pass to Logan Hostetter, and the Barons had a 28-27 lead at intermission.

But those were the last points Central scored, as Warwick converted three crucial fourth-down plays in the second half to keep drives alive, and the Warriors kept the Barons out of the end zone after the break.

“We had confidence and we had some momentum,” Reed said. “We didn’t want this one to slip away, and we played a great second half of football. We knew coming in that they were going to try and beat our defense down. They’re a great team. It feels great to be able to go back and forth with a team like that and come out of here with a victory.”