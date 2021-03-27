Joey McCracken’s magical prep football career continues.

Warwick’s senior quarterback on Friday was added to Pennsylvania’s Big 33 roster, where he’ll join Warriors’ teammates Nolan Rucci and Caleb Schmitz in the 64th annual game on Memorial Day Weekend in Harrisburg.

McCracken, offensive line standout Rucci and Schmitz, who was chosen as a wideout, will join Manheim Township QB Evan Clark and McCaskey kicker/punter Sam Hershey on Pennsylvania’s squad, as the Big 33 game is set to return for the first time since 2019 with a clash against top all-star talent from Maryland.

Clark, a Penn State recruit, and Pine-Richland’s Cole Spencer were the two quarterbacks on Pennsylvania’s original roster. In a message to LNP, McCracken couldn’t confirm exactly why he was added to the roster, but that he was excited to get the call.

Despite missing the first two games of the season this past fall, McCracken, a Maine recruit, still passed for 1,310 yards with 11 touchdown strikes, helping Warwick win the L-L League Section 2 title. The Warriors beat New Oxford in the District 3 Class 5A semifinals for an 8-0 start, but Warwick had to forfeit the district title to Governor Mifflin because of coronavirus issues.

McCracken capped his prep career with 5,791 passing yards, good for 13th on the league’s all-time passing chart. He was a league and all-state pick the last two seasons.

