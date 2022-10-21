LEBANON — Warwick picked up its second straight win and kept its chance of a .500 season in play with a thorough 60-13 defeat of Lebanon on Friday night at Alumni Stadium.

The Warriors (3-2 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two, 4-5 overall) piled up a season-high 432 yards of total offense behind a balanced attack. Senior quarterback Jack Reed was 8-for-13 passing for 170 yards and three touchdowns while nine players carried the ball to combine for 262 yards on the ground.

Already up 41-7 in the second quarter, Brendon Snyder intercepted Lebanon quarterback Brandyn Castro (17-for-34, 156 yards, 1 TD) to tee up a Andrew McClune (7 carries-70 yards) for three straight runs on a short 45-yard touchdown drive.

Moments later, Warwick again turned a Cedars turnover into points when lineman Harman McKnight scooped up a fumble and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown to give Warwick a 54-7 lead.

Turning point

Lebanon (0-6, 0-9) cut the deficit to 14-7 with 4:23 left in the first quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Xavier Figueroa to cap an eight-play, 64-yard drive. Warwick then scored three touchdowns over the next 2:12 of the first quarter to blow the game wide open. McClune capped a six-play, 60-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown.

On the ensuing kickoff, Mahkel Tate recovered a fumble at the Cedars’ 23 to setup a quick Reed strike to Brendon Snyder. On the Cedars’ next play, Cody Kirchner intercepted Castro and returned the ball 40-yards for a touchdown to give Warwick a 34-7 lead.

Star of the game

Senior running back Colin Winters had 161 yards on seven carries — highlighted by the 78-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 midway through the first quarter that gave Warwick a 14-0 lead. Winters also capped the Warriors’ scoring with a 25-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left before halftime.

Key statistic

Warwick had four plays from scrimmage go for more than 30 yards. Three went for touchdowns including Thomas Jeanes’ 52-yard reception on the Warriors’ first play from scrimmage and a 40-yard reception from Trevor Evans in the second quarter.

Up next

Warwick wraps up league play next Friday by hosting Governor Mifflin, while Lebanon hosts backyard rival Cedar Crest in the Cedar Bowl.