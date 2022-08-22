There’s a program that has won two of the last three Lancaster-Lebanon Section Two titles, one of them outright. Plus three section crowns overall in the last four years.

Your first guess as to which program is likely incorrect. Your second guess, too.

The correct answer?

Warwick.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Two • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Bob Locker (22nd season, 113-107) • Base offense: 1-back Pistol • Base defense: 3-4 • 2021 results: 7-5 (4-1 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB Trevor Evans, TE-DE Thomas Jeanes, K Ian Jerchau, RB-LB Andrew McClune, DT Harman McKnight, OG Cody Miller, QB-P Jack Reed, RB-LB Brendon Snyder, LB Mahkel Tate, OG-LB Evan Tejada, WR-DB Tanner Weik, RB-DB Colin Winters, C-DE Ethan Zipko.

The Warriors are coming off a section tri-championship with Cocalico and Manheim Central, the Warriors’ seventh section title overall, and a fourth consecutive appearance in the District Three Class 5A playoffs, where they fell to eventual runner-up Governor Mifflin in the quarterfinals.

Yet, beyond the boundaries of Warwick and Elizabeth Townships, who knows that?

“Our kids know that. We know that,” coach Bob Locker said. “We don’t run around thumping our chests. We just look at it as, what’s it going to take for those guys to live up to what I know they’re capable of and win another one?”

What it will take, in 2022, is to navigate a reconstituted Section Two that sees the departure of tri-champion Cocalico, Solanco and Elizabethtown, replaced by District Three Class 5A champion Exeter, Governor Mifflin and Muhlenberg. And, oh yes, Manheim Central is still in the section.

“Good competition makes you better,” observed Locker, who shares that a tough nonleague schedule to open the season — Cocalico, Ephrata in the George Male Trophy game, and Cedar Crest — will help the Warriors figure out who and what they are offensively.

“We are who we are, we do what we do,” Locker offered.

About the offense

The Warriors must replace multiple graduated skill position standouts. Nothing new there, as the annual migration of talent to the college ranks has been answered by capable promotions from the underclass ranks.

“A year ago everybody asked, ‘Who’s gonna catch your passes?’ because we lost all these people,” Locker said. “Our answer was Cooper Eckert and Ryan Fink, 100-plus catches between the two of them.”

With Eckert now at Widener and Fink at Lebanon Valley, the question once again is: Who catches the passes?

There’s no question who’s throwing the passes, as all-state QB Jack Reed returns to trigger the Warriors’ 1-back Pistol offense, after a junior campaign that saw him complete 166-of-286 attempts for 2,431 yards and 20 touchdowns, against just five interceptions.

Trevor Evans, who saw some brief action behind Reed, moves to a wideout spot with Brendon Snyder, who missed nearly all of the 2021 season. Thomas Jeanes and Andrew Christophel, who also spent most of 2021 on the injured list, are in the mix at tight end.

Replacing Christian Royer, who ran for 1,212 yards and 17 scores, may seem a daunting task, but Colin Winters actually had a better average per touch — 244 yards on 19 carries for a 12.8 avg. — and is ready to shoulder the load.

“It took us a while to figure out how to incorporate him,” Locker said. “We had Christian and had a tendency to ride him.”

Look for the Warriors to saddle up Winters, often.

The offensive line is anchored by Ethan Zipko, who slides over from guard to center.

“I’ve played center before,” Zipko said, “so it’s not that big an adjustment.”

The adjustment may be perfecting the shotgun snap between Zipko and Reed.

“We’re still working on it,” Zipko said.

“You can never get enough practice,” Reed added.

About the defense

Harman McKnight returns at nose guard for Locker’s 3-4 defense, book-ended by a rotation of Jeanes, Zipko, Luke Detter and Cristian Cedeno at the ends.

The linebacker corps is seven deep, with Winters and Cody Kirchner at the corners and Evans, Snyder, Quinn Care and Judah Willard in the mix at the safeties.

Intangibles

How’s being basically homeless for an intangible?

The ongoing field house/stadium building project, set for a potential late-season completion, has rendered the Warriors as Road Warriors for much of the season.

“There’s some inconveniences this year,” Locker said, “but when the thing is done, we’re going to have a beautiful facility."

“We’re going to play the Conestoga Valley game (Sept. 16) at home,” he continued. “They’re going to bring in rental bleachers to put on the visitors side. There’s still a chance we might play Mifflin at home (the school’s schedule does list the Oct. 28 tilt as a home game) but we’re going to wait and see how things go.”