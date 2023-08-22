It wasn’t that long ago — 2020, in fact — that Warwick football won a Lancaster-Lebanon League section title. And despite going 4-2 in L-L Section Two and 5-5 overall last fall, the team just missed out on the District Three playoffs.

Because of that, a sour taste was left in the mouths of the 17 seniors who return in 2023. Adding fuel to the fire, the Warriors lost the George Male Trophy to Ephrata for what seems like the first time since Neil Armstrong walked on the moon.

“Our motto this year is ‘Play your part,’ ” quarterback Trevor Evans said. “And if everybody plays their part, we will succeed this year.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Two • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Bob Locker (23rd season, 118-112) • Base offense: 1-back Pistol • Base defense: 3-4 • 2022 results: 5-5 (4-2 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB Quinn Care, OT-DE Aaron Cash, TE-DE Cristian Cedeno, OT-DE Luke Detter, QB-DB Trevor Evans, DE Owen Hursh, WR-DE Thomas Jeanes, RB-LB Jack Koons, WR Keldyn Loraw, RB-LB Andrew McClune, LB Evan Peters, TE-LB Aiden Richey, WR-LB Jackson Shelby, LB Mahkel Tate.

About the offense

Evans, a two-time all-league safety, is moving into the QB slot, replacing Jack Reed.

“In his 10th-grade year, we recognized what a valuable player he is, and he took a few snaps for us,” Warwick coach Bob Locker said Aug. 4 at L-L Media Day. “He is such an excellent safety, and caught over 20 passes for us last year. People forget that.

"So his learning curve has been tremendous, and it's not like we had to invent a quarterback. There are little things that need to be corrected, but I handed him a grocery list, and he has handled them extremely well. He is going to be a two-way player for us. ”

With that situation, sophomore Thomas Myers, who knows the base offense, will get some reps.

Going two ways, Evans will need to be protected. That O-line unit will be led by Luke Detter. A 6-foot-3, 244-pound senior, Detter has been getting looks from several PSAC schools and should command a double-team.

Aaron Cash (6-2, 257) returns, as does Nick Maher at center. With a strong sophomore class, look for that unit to be seven-deep. One of those sophomores, Wesley Brunken (6-1, 288), was brought up last year, while Calvin Bent is 6-0, 280, and had the highest bench in the weight room.

A standout wrestler over the winter, Andrew McClune will handle the bulk of the carries, and last year averaged 4.9 yards while scoring eight TDs. He is also a threat in the passing game. But he will be the first to tell you to watch out for Gabe Sanchez, who, in limited action, averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

Thomas Jeanes averaged 14.5 per catch and had four touchdowns in 2022. Aiden Richey, a dumper at tight end, returns along with Cristian Cedeno. Joe Bagonis should also be targeted.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: Cocalico Sept. 1: Ephrata Sept. 8: Cedar Crest Sept. 15: at Conestoga Valley Sept. 22: at Manheim Central Sept. 29: Exeter Oct. 6: Souderton (6:30 p.m.) Oct. 13: Muhlenberg Oct. 20: Lebanon Oct. 27: at Governor Mifflin

About the defense

Evans, with 68 tackles, is the heart of this unit. With four linebackers, including Mahkel Tate — who had 87 total tackles — McClune and more returning, the unit should dictate how the season rolls.

“For us to be successful this coming year, our defense has to lead the way,” Locker said. “They have a go-hit mentality. I like what we have, and we are looking for them to be the leaders.”

Others to watch are a trio of juniors in the secondary — Judah Willard, Quinn Care and Koen Glass. DE Owen Hursh is another.

Final word

“We didn't make the playoffs when we should have. We blew leads in several games, and you have to do a self analysis of what to do better in the offseason,” Locker said. “This year's offseason has been a joy. They bought into it. While it doesn't guarantee wins or losses, a lack of offseason work guarantees losses. Now you have to turn that into execution, and I think they are in a good place.”