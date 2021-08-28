Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick, a Lancaster-Lebanon League football production, take two.

After lightning and thunderstorms wiped out Friday’s nonleague game featuring a pair of L-L League heavyweights, the Pioneers and the host Warriors had a do-over Saturday night in Lititz.

And Warwick got the job done.

Jack Reed, making his third career start behind center, passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns — all to Cooper Eckert, who hauled in seven catches for 227 yards in Warwick’s 45-22 win over L-S.

Eckert’s TD grabs covered 30, 80 and 17 yards; the 80-yarder gave the Warriors a cozy 24-7 lead, while the 17-yarder capped Warwick’s scoring and quelled the Pioneers’ fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

“Jack understands our offense and the kinds of things we’re looking for,” Warwick coach Bob Locker said. “And it’s Cooper’s time to step up. We’ve had some great wideouts coming through here, and I look at him as the next one.”

Reed clicked on 15 of 23 attempts with no interceptions, and he helped the Warriors chalk up 446 yards of total offense. A defensive play by Warwick actually changed the complexion of the game; Ryan Fink picked off a pass and returned it 21 yards for a TD with 33 seconds to go in the third quarter.

Fink’s score gave the Warriors a seemingly safe 38-7 lead, before L-S, the back-to-back reigning District Three Class 4A champ, mounted a comeback.

Berkeley Wagner, making just his second varsity start behind center, and first since 2019, twice hit bullish tight end Beau Heyser for touchdown passes, from 13 yards out and then from 22 yards, when Heyser made a miraculous, one-handed catch, cutting Warwick’s lead down to 38-22 with 10:05 to play.

But Reed hit Eckert for a game-icing 17-yard TD pass with 2:24 to play, and that was that.

“Warwick executed really well on both sides of the ball,” said L-S skipper Victor Ridenour, who was making his debut as the Pioneers’ coach. “Their defense got a lot of pressure, and we had trouble handling it. They played a really good football game; they made fewer mistakes than we did.”

Warwick turned in a gnarly defensive effort. Yes, Wagner passed for 191 yards with the two TD tosses to Heyser, plus a 72-yard TD pass to Giovanni Malatesta late in the first half. But the Warriors continually pinned their ears back and bum-rushed Wagner, who was dropped eight times behind the line of scrimmage.

“We had a really good game plan, and we knew exactly what we wanted to do on defense,” Warwick linebacker Aaron Hess said. “It turned out really good for sure. We love to blitz, and we love to bring the heat, no matter what down, no matter anything.”

‘We run an awful lot of blitzes, so it’s hard to figure us out and prepare for us,” Locker added. “I think that makes it hard for any quarterback.”

Warwick has a quick turnaround; the Warriors are slated to play at Central Dauphin East (0-1) in Harrisburg on Thursday at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, L-S will take on Penn Manor (1-0) at home on Friday.

