From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

The Week 2 action gets started tonight, when Annville-Cleona welcomes Elco and Lancaster Catholic travels to Delone Catholic. Stay tuned for that coverage. Continuing to breakdown all the Week 2 scenarios here:

1. Safe to say Warwick’s defense would love a snap-back performance Friday, when the Warriors make the short bus ride over to The War to clash with backyard rival Ephrata for the George Male trophy. It will be the 91st time the longtime foes will duke it out for the trophy; Warwick leads 47-38-6, including 15 straight wins. The Warriors’ D was dinged for 397 yards last Friday in a 42-27 setback at Cocalico, as the Eagles hammered out 353 rushing yards. Warwick’s assignment this week: Slowing down Ephrata breakaway back Andre Weidman, who rushed for 153 yards in the Mountaineers’ Week 1 nip-and-tuck setback at Red Lion. Two Warwick linebackers to keep an eye on: Mahkel Tate (10 tackles, 1 fumble recovery vs. Cocalico) and Andrew McClune (5 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 fumble recovery vs. Cocalico) must keep their eyes peeled on Weidman. Or else. This is road trip No. 2 for Warwick, which only has two home dates on its slate. Because of ongoing construction at Grosh Field, the Warriors will host Conestoga Valley in Week 4 — with the help of extra portable bleachers in the stadium — and they’re slated to welcome Governor Mifflin in Week 10, although that venue is TBD depending on the construction. Stay tuned.

2. We told you in the preseason to keep an eye on Northern Lebanon LB Luke Shaffer, and he didn’t disappoint in the Vikings’ opener, body-slamming his way to 17 big tackles vs. Pine Grove in Week 1. The Cardinals eked out a 14-9 victory over NL, which held PG to 14 passing yards and 293 total yards. Shaffer and the Vikings’ defense will be tested Friday when NL gases up the bus and heads to Harrisburg to tango with Susquehanna Township, which is also 0-1 and looking for some mo.

3. Always a good time when Octorara and Pequea Valley get together for the Brave Bowl. Those campuses are separated by nine miles of blacktop, by the way. The Braves and the Braves are both 0-1; Octorara fell to Muhlenberg, while PV was blanked by Biglerville. PV’s offense could certainly use an adrenaline boost; that crew was held to 28 yards vs. the Canners, as PV debuted its new-look Wing-T scheme. They’ll give it another go against Octorara, which features D-tackle Mason Woodall, who will be seeking and destroying vs. PV. Woodall had three tackles and a sack against Muhlenberg, and he’ll be looking to plug holes up front and help out in the run-stuffing department vs. PV. Octorara leads this trophy series 9-3, with five straight dubs.

