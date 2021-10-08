One yard short. Less than that, actually. Elizabethtown was mere inches from sending Friday’s night Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football showdown at Warwick to overtime on a game-tying two-point conversion, but the Warriors stopped the Bears just short of the goal line to hold on to a 42-40 victory.

Elizabethtown didn’t take long to get the first points of the night, scoring on a six-play opening drive. On a fourth-and-6, Josh Rudy found Pat Gilhool on a crossing route, and the senior QB-turned-wideout did the rest, breaking a couple of tackles for a 32-yard TD, though Chaz Mowrer’s extra-point try was blocked by Nik Slogik. Warwick answered with a long, 10-play march, ending in a 10-yard option TD from QB Jack Reed to give the Warriors a 7-6 advantage.

A three-and-out on the following series turned into chaos for the Bears, as the snap back to punter Carlton Wise was botched behind him. He ended up kicking the ball out of bounds at the Bears' 3, giving the Warriors a short field. They scored two plays later on a 7-yard pass from Reed to Ryan Fink.

Another turnover came as Rudy found Brady Breault on a long bomb near the end of the first, but Cody Kirchner popped the ball free just before Breault crossed the goal line, with Fink recovering the fumble. Warwick shanked a punt out of bounds in its own territory, however, and Rudy would get another fourth-down TD throw from 35 yards out to Braden Cummings, with a 2-point pass falling incomplete.

Fink got stripped for a fumble on the subsequent kick return, and Elizabethtown capitalized, scoring on a 4-yard run by Logan Lentz before adding a 2-pointer on a Rudy-to-Cummings pass. The Warriors answered with a nine-play drive, with all but one on the ground. Christian Royer plunged in from a yard out, and Gage Meckley’s extra point put Warwick back in front.

Cooper Eckert's punt return to the Bears' 23 set up Warwick for another Royer TD with just over a minute remaining in the half, this time from 9 yards out. But Elizabethtown put together a nine-play, two-minute drill, with Rudy completing four passes to Gilhool, the final one for an 8-yard TD just 3.4 seconds before the break. Rudy got another 2-pointer to Cummings to tie the game at 28-28.

Royer was stuffed short of the markers on a fourth-down run to start the third. The Bears used up a ton of clock on an 11-play drive afterward, scoring on Rudy's 12-yard scramble, though a 2-point pass dropped incomplete. Warwick quickly marched down the field with completions of 37 and 28 to Eckert, but Reed overthrew Royer on a fourth-and-goal from Elizabethtown's 4 for a turnover on downs.

Backed up near their own end zone, the Bears went three and out, with Wise punting out of bounds to their 33. A 22-yard pass to Eckert put the Warriors inside Elizabethtown's 10, and on fourth down, Reed found Thomas Jeans for a 7-yard TD, putting his team up 35-34 late in the third.

Cummings had a pair of huge plays early in the fourth, intercepting Reed on a sliding catch, then pulling down a 34-yard pass from Rudy to midfield, but Ivan Tejada came up with a big sack on a fourth-down attempt. After draining some clock, Reed made a great throw across his body to Colin Winters for a 16-yard TD.

The Bears valiantly came back, with Cummings pulling down a 31-yard pass from Rudy before catching a reverse pass from Gilhool at Warwick's 3, with Lentz scoring on the next play as the clock hit 48.8 seconds. Gilhool lined up in a Wildcat formation and threw to Breault for the tying 2-pointer; it was caught, but the referees ruled him short of the goal line. Warwick recovered the ensuing onside kick to get the victory.