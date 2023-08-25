Trevor Evans was drenched with sweat, and guzzling water to re-hydrate.

The senior two-way threat had just helped the Warwick Warriors orchestrate a fantastic second-half comeback, and he needed some H2O. Stat.

Evans tossed a pair of second-half touchdown passes to ignite Warwick’s comeback. And the two-time Lancaster-Lebanon League all-star D-back made the defensive play of the game, picking off a pass with 3:58 to play to thwart Cocalico’s last-ditch drive.

Hence all the sweat.

The end result: Warwick rallied past reigning District Three Class 5A champ Cocalico 17-14 on a sweltering night Friday in Lititz. Tyler Schoffstall — a freshman, appearing in his first varsity football game — drilled the go-ahead 22-yard field goal with 5:51 to play.

Cocalico completely dominated the first half, but twice the Eagles had to settle for field goals after long drives into the Red Zone. Cocalico had a 6-0 lead at the break, but it probably could have been at least 14-0; Warwick’s offense didn’t cross midfield in the first half and managed less than 50 yards.

“We came out from halftime knowing that our team has a lot of fight, and we never give up,” Evans said. “We stepped on the gas, and we gave it all we got for the second half. Everyone started coming together and clicking and making plays.”

Despite not cashing in with touchdowns on those two first-half excursions, Cocalico still looked large and in charge when Brayden Eppinette picked off a pass and raced 46 yards for a pick-6 TD early in the third quarter. Aaryn Longenecker’s 2-point run gave the Eagles a 14-0 cushion.

After that, it was all Warwick.

Later in the third, Evans flipped a 4-yard TD toss to Keldyn Loraw and it was 14-7. Early in the fourth quarter, Evans found Thomas Jeanes down the near sideline for a 45-yard TD bomb, and it was 14-all with 11:19 to go.

“Gotta get the ball to your best players,” Evans said, “and he made a really nice play. Tip your cap to him.”

Facing a fourth down at midfield midway through the fourth quarter, Cocalico had a wonky exchange under center and Warwick took over. That set up Schoffstall’s game-winning field goal.

“Defense bailed our butts out in the first half,” Warwick coach Bob Locker said. “But we kept telling our kids that it wasn’t a matter of if. It was a matter of when. They stuck with it. We had a better second half. We kept our foot on the gas, and we made plays when we had to.”

It wasn’t the start Cocalico was looking for, not after winning district gold and going to the state semifinals last fall, and with 21 seniors and multiple starters back on both sides the ball.

The Eagles’ defense was sharp in the first half, and they had that a 14-0 lead. But Cocalico couldn’t slam the door.

“They were more physical than us and they really took it to us,” Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said. “They found a way to keep us out of the end zone. Obviously, that was huge because it could have been maybe 14-0 at half instead of 6-0.”