Given the elements on Friday night, one had to figure that the running backs would get a lot of work.

Warwick senior Christian Royer did indeed get plenty of carries and he made the most of his chances, rushing for a season-high 200 yards and scoring on TD runs of one and 32 yards, as the Warriors shut out Conestoga Valley 41-0 in a Section Two game in rain-soaked Witmer. His efforts put him at 1,075 rushing yards for the season, with 17 touchdowns.

“We came out and decided we’d see if we could run the ball and if we could, we wanted to control the clock and let Christian go for awhile and try to set some things up later,” Warriors' coach Bob Locker said. “Christian had a tremendous night.”

Combined with Manheim Central’s 35-20 victory over Cocalico, Warwick’s win gives them a share of the Section Two championship with the Barons and Eagles, all with 4-1 league records. After winning the section crown outright a year ago, the Warriors have gone back-to-back.

“You look at that as an amazing accomplishment,” Locker said. “Everybody wants to win it outright, but I’ll take part of one as opposed to none at all.”

Junior quarterback Jack Reed did his part to help lead the Warriors' offense as well, scoring on TD runs of three and nine yards, in addition to completing 9 of 19 aerials for 151 yards and a 57-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Eckert. Reed, too, reached a milestone, ending the regular season with 2,072 passing yards.

Leading 20-0 at the half, Warwick (6-4 overall) went on to finish with 284 yards on the ground and 435 total offensive yards with 19 first downs. Junior Colin Winters chipped in with a 60-yard TD dash to complete the scoring.

For Conestoga Valley (1-4, 3-7), senior Tyler Klopp and sophomore Tyreese Smith combined for 87 rushing yards in the second half. Smith had 56 of those yards, leading the Buckskins into Warwick’s red zone late in the fourth. But Warwick recovered a fumble and ran out the clock.