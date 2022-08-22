There's a lot on the line for Exeter's football team this season.

Specifically, upon the strength and shoulders of the linemen up front.

Coming off last year’s run to a district title, the Eagles are hoping to take a new league and section by storm.

Normally, that would be a tall task for a team entering training camp with open competition at both the quarterback and running back positions.

Hence the emphasis on Exeter’s offensive line, anchored by senior tackle Anthony Caccese, a University of Delaware commit, and senior guards Lucas Palange and Kyle Lash.

“Our line was the rock of the team last year, and I think it will be the rock of the team this year,” Palange said. “It should be able to carry us and keep us together.”

“As long as we control the line of scrimmage, I think our backfield will be able to do the rest,” Caccese said.

Likewise returning for the Eagles is senior tight end Joey Schlaffer, a Penn State recruit, one of a handful of options to slide in at quarterback if need be.

“He’s one of our best athletes, no question,” Exeter coach Matt Bauer said. “He’s physical. He commands leadership. He has some of those intangibles, you know. We want the best 11 on the field; whatever scenario that looks like, we’ll figure it out.”

About the offense

If the offense lacks experience, it’ll make up for it with a myriad of options in Bauer’s multiple-set scheme.

Senior Mason Rotelli is the incumbent at quarterback, after completing all four of his passes and rushing eight times for 36 yards and a touchdown as the backup to Colin Payne last season.

Moving on are running backs Eric Nangle and Tyler Yocum, who combined for over 2,300 yards and 35 touchdowns. Senior Messiah Robinson rushed 29 times for 180 yards last year, making him the most established running back returning to the fold.

“For a little while it may be running back by committee until somebody steps up,” Bauer said, praising senior Richie Karstien for his leadership among the group.

Schlaffer is coming off a 48-reception campaign in which he amassed 834 yards and nine touchdowns. Jovan Hollis, Carter Redding, Isaiah Choy, and Conwell-Egan transfer Nate Pashley are serviceable options at wide receiver.

About the defense

The Eagles return the bulk of their defensive production from a year ago, keyed by Palange (91 tackles, 8 sacks) at linebacker.

Karstien, Lash, Caccese, and Joey Reedy lead a tenacious front four that combined for 162 tackles and 16 quarterback sacks last season.

Choy and Pashley are among the candidates at cover-corner. The wild card is at safety, with Hollis (36 tackles, 1 INT) equally proficient roaming the secondary or playing downhill as part of Exeter’s 4-4 front.

Last word

Special teams, according to Bauer, “was the difference between our first Governor Mifflin game and our district championship game.”

“The difference this year is we’re probably going to be everybody’s biggest game,” Bauer continued. “That could be good or that could be bad. We definitely have to come to play. These three (captains) have done an excellent job of picking up right where that last group (left off). We want to continue to move our program forward.”