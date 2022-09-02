This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

PENNSBURG — Schuylkill Valley coach Bruce Harbach preached to his kids this past week that they cannot win football games with multiple turnovers and fundamental errors in a game. Seven days after the Panthers turned the ball over five times in a loss to Twin Valley, they matched that total in a 31-14 nonleague loss to Upper Perkiomen Friday night at Bill Keeny Stadium.

The Panthers came out strong on defense by forcing a pair of punts on the first two Indians drives.Upper Perkiomen kept Schuylkill Valley backed up despite the slow start on offense by trapping the Panthers inside their 20 on both punts. The field position battle loomed large when Panthers quarterback Michael Goad was picked for the second time off a deflection at the 20-yard line by Aiden Void. The Indians needed just three plays to take their first lead of the game at 7-0 with 1:23 left in the first quarter as quarterback Michael Boyle found Samuel Carino from 5 yards out.

Schuylkill Valley seemed poised to respond as it drove all the way down to the Indians’ 37-yard line before Goad lofted a pass that was intercepted by Zach Schwartz inside the 10. One play later, Boyle found Chidike Eruba streaking wide-open down the right side of the field with not a Panther within 15 yards of him for a 93-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0.

Goad bounced back on the first play of the Panthers’ ensuing drive as he raced 52 yards along the right sideline to cut the Indians’ lead to 14-7. Goad finished with 117 yards on the ground despite a tough night in the air. Upper Perkiomen countered his touchdown with an eight-play 65-yard drive to go up 21-7, a lead it would hold into halftime.

The Panthers made an early statement in the third quarter by driving 52 yards in six plays following a surprise onside kick from the Indians to make it 21-14. Goad sneaked around the Indians’ defense once again for the 20-yard score. Schuylkill Valley staved off the Indians on a pair of field goal attempts, but a fumble by Goad late in the third quarter in Upper Perkiomen territory ultimately proved to be the backbreaker. The Indians added 10 points late in the fourth quarter to put the Panthers away.

Schuylkill Valley returns to action the road next Friday at Susquenita.