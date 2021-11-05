YORK — In the battle of Penn State recruits, this one went to Beau Pribula.

Central York’s senior quarterback ran for two touchdowns, of 2 and 6 yards, and he connected with senior wideout Treyshawn Smith for TDs of 17 and 27 yards as the top-seeded Panthers (11-0) advanced in the District Three 6A football playoffs with a 26-14 victory Friday over No. 8 seed Manheim Township.

His nominal teammate of the future, Blue Steaks' wideout Anthony Ivey, was never a factor as the Panthers blanketed him with a high-low double team and never allowed quarterback Hayden Johnson time to find him. Ivey was targeted twice, an incomplete pass and an interception, and his presence as a return man led to a bizarre opening kickoff.

Central York kicker Matt Parker kicked deep, Ivey taking it at the 5, but as he began his run-back, the play was blown dead. The officials had never signaled to start the game. On the ensuing kick, Parker drilled a ball that hit a Township up-man for an inadvertent on-side kick.

Domenic Grove, a thorn in the Streaks’ side all game, recovered at the 42 and nine plays later, Pribula was racing to the left pylon for the score. The PAT kick was blocked, leaving the Panthers up 6-0.

Central York won the field position battle early, taking over at Township's 17 after a punt run-back of 15 yards by Imeire Manigault. On the first play, Pribula found Smith wide open in the back of the end zone. Going for two, the pass failed, but the advantage was 12-0.

The Streaks (6-5) were stymied as the Panthers collapsed the pocket often and blew up four early boundary screen passes.

“Our defense was really lights out,” Panthers' coach Gerry Yonchiuk said. “That’s what counts in the postseason.”

Down 19-0 on Pribula’s second rushing score, the Streaks’ attack came alive when Johnson hit Landon Kennel on a quick slant for a 59-yard completion. Two plays later, Jake Laubach scored the first of his two TDs.

Central York took the second-half kickoff and methodically drove 80 yards in 12 plays, Smith pulling in a 27-yard toss from Pribula. The Streaks answered with Laubach’s second score, but could never get closer.

“We had opportunities,” Township coach Mark Evans said. “We just didn’t finish. We didn’t execute, which has plagued us all year long.”

Up Next: Central York hosts Wilson next Friday in the semifinals. The Bulldogs defeated York 50-32.