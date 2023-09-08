HAMBURG — Hamburg scored four passing touchdowns Friday night and knocked off Fairfield 48-28 in a nonleague football matchup at Hawk Hill.

Junior quarterback Tyler Shuey threw for all four of Hamburg’s scores. Senior wideout Mason Semmel caught three of those touchdowns, including a buzzer-beater as the first half expired.

The Hawks (3-0) committed no turnovers in the contest.

Junior running back Ty Werley made his first career start Friday evening against the Knights ... on defense. While logging four receptions on offense, Werley grabbed a pair of interceptions on the other side of the ball, returning one for a touchdown.

His other interception set up a one-play drive — a 46-yard touchdown toss from Shuey to junior wideout Daniel Brady.

Hamburg freshman running back Blaise Ernest opened and closed the scoring for the Hawks, rushing for touchdowns of 2 and 13 yards, respectively.

Fairfield quarterback Wyatt Kuhn matched Shuey’s four passing scores, but threw three interceptions as well.

Hamburg remains at home next week to face Annville-Cleona as Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five play gets underway.