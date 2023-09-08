ROBESONIA — Twin Valley used a balanced rushing and passing attack to defeat Conrad Weiser 49-0 Friday night in a nonleague football game that was delayed 48 minutes by lightning.

The Raiders (3-0), who entered the game ranked No. 1 in total yards in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, rushed for 281 yards and threw for 168 in dismantling the Scouts (0-3).

Quarterback Evan Myers completed 8-of-11 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown. Ean Winchester carried four times for 58 yards and two scores. Perhaps more importantly, Winchester was the lead blocker for most of the Raiders’ running attack.

Ryan Rementer gained 91 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Raiders.

Leading rushers Evan Johnson and Drew Engle combined for 120 yards on 16 carries. Owen Rhoads and Benjamin Grundy combined to catch four passes for 143 yards.

The Raiders were also impressive on the defensive side of the ball. Senior Kyle Kline scooped up a fumble and ran 42 yards for a touchdown. The Raiders forced four fumbles and recovered two. Freshman linebacker Lucas Myers made a number of key tackles for the Raiders.

For the Scouts, quarterback Donovan Gingrich completed 13-of-23 passes for 93 yards. He also ran five times for 26 yards.