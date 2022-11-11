This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

ELVERSON -- Sophomore Evan Johnson broke off three long touchdown runs to help Twin Valley hold off Milton Hershey 43-29 in a wild District 3 Class 4A game Friday night at Twin Valley Stadium.

Johnson scored on runs of 60, 68 and 42 yards as the fourth-seeded Raiders (7-4) won the first district playoff game in program history.

Twin Valley advances to the semifinals next week at top-seeded Bishop McDevitt, a 42-7 winner Friday over East Pennsboro.

The Raiders got just enough defensive stops, including a fumble recovery at their 2 with 7 1/2 minutes left, to stop the fifth-seeded Trojans (6-5).

Johnson finished with a career-high 205 yards. Jaydon Goebel ran for 154 yards. The Raiders had over 500 total yards.

Milton Hershey led 8-7 and 15-14 in the first quarter before the Raiders got moving on offense, scored 15 unanswered points — including two on a safety — to lead 29-15 at the half.

Jason Burney threw three touchdown passes for Milton Hershey.

Twin Valley returned to districts for the second straight season after not qualifying in their first 25 seasons. They lost at Spring Grove 33-6 last season.