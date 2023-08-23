The Twin Valley Raiders didn’t have their head football coach last season until July; four months later they were playing their first District Three home game — and winning it, also a first for the program.

Brett Myers already knew the ins and outs of the program when he took over, having lived in the Twin Valley school district for years and having his oldest son, Evan, already playing quarterback.

It didn’t take Myers long to get things cranked up in Elverson for the team’s first Lancaster-Lebanon League season, and few were surprised when he did. The architect of three straight district championship teams at Middletown hit the ground running and had a very short learning curve at his new stop.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Three • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Brett Myers (second season, 7-5) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 4-4 • 2022 results: 7-5 (3-3 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB Ethan Ameisen, OT Sam Donnellan, OT Aris Drake, RB-DB-KR Drew Engle, K Sam Fry, RB-DB-KR Evan Johnson, WR Markos Karros, DE Kyle Kline, DB Mason Marks, OG Paul McClune, DB Julian Mendez, OG Grayson Miller, QB-DB Evan Myers, DT Markell Norris, WR Justin Pinciotti, C Noah Roehm, RB-DB Jordan Rose, DE Ben Savidge, DB Ben Spiri, TE-DT Ean Winchester.

The Raiders matched the program record for wins in a season and showed they were an up-and-coming contender by battling Solanco and Elizabethtown — the top two teams in Section Three — to the wire, despite a senior-thin young roster.

Now they’re a year older, battle-tested after a pair of playoff games and positioned to win their first league championship since 2007.

Evan Myers, a heady performer and dual threat, returns for 2023 as a three-year starter at quarterback, and he's surrounded by talented playmakers and what might be the biggest offensive line in the entire 37-team L-L League.

That front wall features 6-foot-6, 295-pound third-year tackle Aris Drake and 6-4, 295-pound second-team all-league guard Paul McClune – a four-year starter. Both have scholarship potential.

Mix in 6-2, 265-pound second-team all-league tight end Ean Winchester – also a potential college recruit — and the Raiders average 6-3, 281 pounds across the front. That will be difficult to contend with.

“In high school football, blocking and tackling wins,” Brett Myers said of his simple plan to physically overwhelm Twin Valley’s opponents.

The Raiders have the guys to do that and the personnel in the backfield to take advantage of it. Evan Johnson set a program record with 17 TDs last season, averaged 8.6 yards per carry and nearly went for 1,000 yards despite just 115 touches. He’s got breakaway speed, as he displayed in the playoffs against Milton Hershey when he broke off scoring runs of 60, 68 and 42 yards.

“He’s got wheels,” Brett Myers said.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: Schuylkill Valley Sept. 1: at Lower Dauphin (Hersheypark Stadium) Sept. 8: at Conrad Weiser Sept. 15: Fleetwood Sept. 22: at Elizabethtown Sept. 29: at Solanco Oct. 6: Garden Spot Oct. 13: at Ephrata Oct. 20: Daniel Boone Oct. 27: Hatboro-Horsham

So does Drew Engle, who will be a factor in all three phases of the game and will spell Johnson in the backfield.

The Raiders are deeper — Myers pulled in 10 more players — and more experienced than a year ago, and found out by battling half-a-dozen playoff-caliber teams what it takes to win at this level.

“They understand what they’re getting into now,” Brett Myers said.

Did you know?

The Raiders set a program scoring record last season, averaging 32.2 points per game. They scored 40 or more points four times and scored at least two TDs in every game.

For the record

Evan Johnson broke the program record for touchdowns in a season last year as a sophomore, with 17.

Quotable

“We want to play a style of football that makes our community proud,” Brett Myers said. “If we look too far ahead we’re going to miss an opportunity to do that. In the end, what’s on paper doesn’t matter. It’s whether we can put it out on the field.”