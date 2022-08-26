This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

LEESPORT — Drew Engle’s touchdown with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter helped Twin Valley seal it Friday night, giving Brett Myers a 39-12 nonleague football victory over Schuylkill Valley in his first game as coach of the Raiders.

The Raiders got the season off to a good start with two dominant rushing performances from running backs Jaydon Goebel and Evan Johnson.

The Panthers held up against the Raiders’ rushing onslaught in a scoreless first quarter, but one could sense the Twin Valley offense could break open in the second quarter.

And break open it did.

After Goebel, a senior, began the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run with 10:31 left in the second quarter, the floodgates opened for the Twin Valley rushers. Large gain after large gain were all spurred by wide-open gaps made by the Raiders' offensive line.

A 70-yard drive was capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by Johnson, a sophomore. The Panthers allowed 151 yards rushing to Twin Valley’s running back tandem. Goebel rushed for 85 yards, and Johnson for 66.

Panthers QB Dominic Giuffre was able to get off to a hot start with his new team after transferring from Wilson, rushing for 139 yards and both of the Panthers’ touchdowns.