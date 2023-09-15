ELVERSON — It took a little while for Twin Valley’s high-powered offense to shift into gear Friday night.

Once it did, the Raiders’ O went full throttle.

Drew Engle and Evan Johnson combined for 331 yards on the ground and five touchdowns as the Raiders toppled Fleetwood 49-19 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football opener.

Engle, who came into the game as the L-L’s third-leading rusher, had 197 yards and two scores on 12 carries. Johnson, who came into the game as the L-L’s second-leading rusher, had 134 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries.

The Tigers (0-1 L-L, 2-2 overall) scored first on Will Maurek’s 42-yard field goal with just under 5 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Johnson countered with a 5-yard TD plunge with 2:24 left after Evan Myers hit Jordan Rose for a 46-yard completion.

Maurek hit a 30-yard field goal with 7:52 left in the second and Twin Valley answered again with Myers’ 44-yard touchdown pass to Ben Grundy 1:19 later.

Czion Brickle, Fleetwood’s brightest spot with 181 rushing yards in the game, scored on a 2-yard run to make it 14-12 with 3:27 remaining in the first half.

Then the Raiders (1-0, 4-0) pushed the pedal to the floor on offense.

Engle had runs of 39 and 33 on the next drive and Myers eventually scored on a 1-yard run with 22 seconds left in the first half to make it 21-12.

Engle scored on runs of 23 and 66 yards and Johnson scores of 18 and 97 in the second half.

