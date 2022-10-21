This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

BIRDSBORO — Twin Valley scored 36 unanswered second-half points to overcome a 13-point third-quarter deficit and defeat Daniel Boone 43-20 in a Lancaster Lebanon Section Three game Friday night at Brazinksy Field.

The “thunder and lightning” backfield tandem of senior Jaydon Goebel and sophomore Evan Johnson helped the Raiders (3-3, 5-4) turn things around after a sloppy, penalty-filled first half. The win keeps Twin Valley on track for a District Three Class 4A playoff berth, while the Blazers (0-5, 1-8) lost their sixth straight game.

Goebel and Johnson each went over 100 yards rushing and combined for five touchdowns as the Raiders exploded in a 10-minute stretch of the second half. Daniel Boone had no answer for the bruising inside running of Goebel or the speedy Johnson out on the edge as the Raiders took control of the game.

The Blazers jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the first half on the strength of three Dean Rotter touchdown passes, two that went to Robbie Burns. The second half was a different story as the Blazers struggled to move the ball.

After Goebel’s 3-yard touchdown run on fourth down with 4:09 left in the third quarter cut Daniel Boone’s lead to 20-14, the Raiders recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff that gave them the ball inside the Blazers’ 20-yard line. Three plays later, Twin Valley sophomore quarterback Evan Myers scored on a keeper from 9 yards out to tie the game at 20.

It was all Twin Valley from there.

After forcing a Daniel Boone punt, it took all of 15 seconds for the Raiders to score. Johnson took a delayed handoff and sprinted 59 yards to give Twin Valley the lead for good with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.

Goebel also had a great night punting the ball (38.4 average on seven punts) and helped flip the field numerous times for Twin Valley, pinning the Blazers deep early in the fourth quarter. One play later, Mason Marks, who also had an interception in the first half, tackled Rotter in the end zone for a safety.

Following the free kick, a 49-yard burst by Goebel set up his 1-yard touchdown plunge one play later to give Twin Valley a 35-20 lead. Johnson’s second touchdown of the night, a 41-yard scamper with 6:12 left in the fourth quarter, put the game out of reach.

Johnson finished with 127 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Goebel had 113 yards and three scores.

Daniel Boone wraps up its season next week at Fleetwood while Twin Valley ends its regular season with a nonleague tilt with Hatboro-Horsham.