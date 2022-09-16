This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

FLEETWOOD — Twin Valley shook off two first-quarter turnovers and raced to an early lead to defeat Fleetwood 42-14 Friday night in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three opener at Tigers Stadium.

Both teams turned the ball over twice in the first quarter.

Once Twin Valley’s offense got rolling, though, it made the most of its turnover opportunities.

Twin Valley running back Evan Johnson took advantage of the first Fleetwood turnover and scored the game’s opening points on a 15-yard touchdown run.

Jaydon Goebel scored the second Raiders touchdown, finishing a three-play drive with a 1-yard run. The good starting field position was set up by Goebel’s blocked punt.

Twin Valley (1-0 L-L, 3-1 overall) went on a scoring run, ending four of its next five drives with scores. Three of those touchdowns were on one-play possessions.

Twin Valley scored on rushing touchdowns from Goebel, Drew Engel, Evan Myers and three from Johnson, all in the first half.

Johnson, who scored on runs of 15, 46, and 8 yards, ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in the first half.

Twin Valley scored on three, one-play possessions in the second quarter on consecutive possessions.

Fleetwood (0-1, 2-2) got on the scoreboard late with two touchdown passes from Jack Riffle to Mason Musitano in the second half.