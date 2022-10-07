Twin Valley running backs Evan Johnson and Jaydon Goebel each scored a pair of touchdowns as the Raiders held off Garden Spot 37-29 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League football game Friday night in New Holland.

The was Garden Spot’s first loss in Section Three play.

Johnson ran 19 yards to the end zone on a well-executed draw play to open the scoring. He later added a 54-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Evan Myers to give Twin Valley a 14-7 first-quarter lead.

Garden Spot (3-1 L-L, 5-2 overall) responded in similarly impressive style. Fullback Blake Weaver evaded a pair of would-be tacklers on a 7-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.

Spartans quarterback Kye Harting then closed the frame with a 53-yard scramble, setting up his own 1-yard touchdown sneak to knot the score at 14-14.

Twin Valley (2-2, 4-3) took a 17-14 lead at halftime on a 24-yard field goal from Sam Frey.

Harting (19-for-30, 180 yards) threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes, first to Weaver and then later to Trenton Hoober with 50 seconds to play. But Twin Valley recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

Turning point

With a heavy mist falling at the start of the second half, Twin Valley fumbled near midfield.

Playing with the wind, Garden Spot moved into long field goal range for kicker Nick Gleason. But a fumbled snap on the attempt forced Harting to throw incomplete, and the Raiders took over on downs.

Seven plays later, Myers ran 27 yards for a score to give Twin Valley a 23-14 lead.

Star of the game

Johnson finished with 144 yards on 16 carries. Goebel added 79 yards on 16 carries, scoring on runs of nine and 10 yards in the second half.

Key statistic

The two teams combined for more than 500 rushing yards. Harting had 93 yards on 12 carries, with Weaver (9-60) and Jadon Burkholder (9-58) adding to the yardage.

Up next

Twin Valley hosts Ephrata in another L-L Section Three matchup next Friday, while Garden Spot hosts Central Mountain in a nonleague contest.