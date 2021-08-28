ELVERSON — Dominic Caruso scooted around left end on a 5-yard touchdown run in overtime to lift Twin Valley to a 27-24 victory over Garden Spot on Saturday night at Twin Valley.

Caruso’s run came on the Raiders' first possession of overtime and after Walker Martin had briefly given the Spartans a 24-21 lead in OT with his fifth field goal of the game.

The Spartans got pushed back from the 10 to the 16 on their overtime possession before Martin connected on fourth down from 33 yards out. A dropped pass in the end zone preceded Martin's kick.

Martin connected from 35, 47, 32, 43 and 33 yards.

The Spartans had clawed back from a 21-12 deficit, thanks mainly to the foot of Martin and a defense that adjusted to the speed and shiftiness of TV senior Trey Freeman, who piled up two big-play touchdowns and 194 yards receiving and running in the first half alone.

In his Garden Spot debut at quarterback, senior Tristin Sadowski rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown and completed 14 of 26 passes for 113 yards. Two of his passes were dropped in the end zone.

Senior Derrick Lambert was a force for the Spartans, catching eight passes for 53 yards. On defense, Lambert had an interception and a key tackle on a fake punt attempt.