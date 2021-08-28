ELVERSON — Walker Martin did his darnedest Saturday night to kick the Twin Valley Raiders to the curb.

The senior Garden Spot kicker booted five field goals, including a 33-yarder in overtime to give the Spartans a brief three-point lead. But the Raiders’ Dominic Caruso answered Martin’s kick with a 5-yard TD run around left end on a third-down play to lift Twin Valley to a 27-24 victory on its home turf.

“Overall, I did the best that I could,” Martin said. “The outcome just wasn’t the best. But we’ve got to go to work and use it as motivation and come back strong next week.”

Martin’s field goals measured 35, 47, 32, 46 and 33 yards. He made more field goals Saturday night than he attempted all of last season, he said. Moreover, Martin booted five kickoffs into or out of the end zone for touchbacks.

With just more than seven minutes to play, Martin came up a yard short on a 43-yard attempt that would have given the Spartans a three-point lead. The kick started out plenty strong but it died in the slight head wind and misty air.

“Right when I hit it, I knew it wasn’t the cleanest ball ever, but the wind picked up and just caught it and it died,” Martin said.

“He’s a weapon,” Spartans coach Matt Zamperini said of Martin. “That freaking one that fell short, the wind got it just enough. That could have been the game right there.”

The Spartans battled back in the second half from a 21-12 deficit with three Martin field goals, and the defense adjusting to a Raiders offense that wreaked havoc in the first half by featuring speedy senior wide receiver Trey Freeman. Freeman totaled 194 yards in the first half and scored touchdowns on an 80-yard pass play — the Raiders’ first play from scrimmage — and a 69-yard reverse. The Spartans limited Freeman to just two touches and 18 yards in the second half, but he did have a 75-yard run with a screen pass into the end zone called back in the third quarter on a holding penalty.

Twin Valley had driven 75 yards in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to the Spartans’ 5-yard line when Caruso fumbled on a first-and-goal run. Akeem Garman pounced on it for Garden Spot, but the Spartans could only reach midfield before time expired in regulation.

Starting from the 10 in overtime, Garden Spot was driven back to the 16 before Martin came on to give them a 24-21 lead with his 33-yard field goal. On the preceding play, a pass from quarterback Tristin Sadowski was dropped in the end zone. It was one of two dropped touchdown passes in the game.

“We held them scoreless in the third and fourth quarters and had a chance to be there at the end,” Zamperini said. “But, you know, we fought together, we hung tough together and had a chance to win. I’ll take this loss every time if lessons are taken away from it, and there are lessons there.”

Stars of the game

Clearly, Martin is the No. 1 star, but game balls could go to quarterback Sadowksi who rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown and was 14 of 27 for 110 yards passing, and to WR-DB Derek Lambert, who caught eight balls for 53 yards, picked off one pass and made a crushing, first-down denying tackle on a fake punt attempt.

Up next

Garden Spot will visit Conestoga Valley on Friday, Sept. 3 for a scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff.