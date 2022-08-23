Brett Myers took a year off from coaching football in 2021.

He would not have needed to return to the sidelines to prove his ability to guide players to victory. Myers coached Middletown from 2013 to 2020, including three straight District Three Class 3A titles from 2016-18, each of them leading to a spot in the state championship game.

By the end of that stretch, Middletown’s players knew what to expect from Myers. But now, he will be calling the plays for Twin Valley in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three.

New address or not, Myers’ expectations are no different.

“No different in year one than in year 10,” Myers said. “Play your best game of the year in your last game of the year. And have the kids enjoy playing Twin Valley football and grow as players and people.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Three • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Brett Myers (first season) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 4-2-5 • 2021 results: 6-5 (3-2 Berks) • Key players returning: WR-DB Ethan Ameisen, OL Aris Drake, RB-LB Nick Harris, RB-DB Evan Johnson, OL Mason Ketner, DE Kyle Kline, OL Paul McClune, QB-DB Evan Myers, OL-DT Markell Norris, RB-DB Jordan Rose, OL-DE Ben Savidge, RB-DB Ben Taggert, RB-DL Ean Winchester.

Perhaps because Myers is coming from the Mid-Penn, he was one of the few head coaches who did not express much of an opinion about the L-L League welcoming in the 13 Berks League teams.

“No thoughts. No worries,” he said. “We’ve got to practice. We’ve got zero concerns about it.”

However, some of his players were a little more interested in lining up against new opponents.

“We’re super excited for opportunities to play new schools and see new faces,” senior fullback Nick Harris said.

About the offense

The Raiders will have to have a next-man-up mentality from the opening kickoff, as they are replacing the top rusher in school history (Dom Caruso) and the top receiving yards in Berks County history (Trey Freeman).

Fortunately, the program’s top three rushers after Caruso are all back: Freshman Evan Johnson (332 yards), Harris (252) and Ean Winchester (146). Those rushing numbers may not pop off the page, but when they get the 186 carries Caruso had last year in the spread offense, these backs should make up their share of ground.

Sophomore quarterback Evan Myers, the coach's son, had 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions last year. There are no returning players with more than five receptions last season.

Twin Valley averaged 26 points per game last fall, when they went to the district playoffs for the first time in program history.

About the defense

Twin Valley does have its top tackler back. Winchester recorded 89 stops and two sacks last season as a middle linebacker. After him, though, it drops down to Johnson, who had 39 tackles. Replacing Caruso as the strong safety in the 4-2-5 defense will also be important to the Raiders’ success. Twin Valley permitted 26 points per game in 2021.

Intangibles

Replacing the impressive numbers that Caruso and Freeman accumulated over the years was not a big deal to Myers when he spoke at the L-L League media day. Rather, he was focusing on the fundamentals.

“Tackling and blocking,” Myers said, when asked what the focus of the preseason would be. “All season, all year, they’re throwing the football and playing basketball on grass. Now they’ve got to do physical football.”

Last word

Myers knows how to coach winners, and Twin Valley has trended upward recently. The Raiders’ 6-5 record last year equaled the most wins the Raiders had since a seven-win campaign in 2007. Myers could have the keys to get Twin Valley to the next level.