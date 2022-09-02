This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

ELVERSON — Twin Valley quarterback Evan Meyers needed a final drive to lead his football team to victory Friday night, but the Raiders fell short, losing a nonleague thriller to Lower Dauphin 17-14.

The second quarter was all about offense for both teams. Twin Valley answered every Falcons touchdown with one of their own to gain a 14-14 tie by halftime. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the Falcons were able to take the lead for good on a 24-yard field goal by Brandon Fritz with 1:19 left in the game.

On the subsequent Raiders drive, Myers was able to move his team to the Falcons 39-yard line by converting a fourth-and-10 on a gutsy 17-yard run. Unfortunately, that left them with only two seconds remaining on the clock.

The next play was a very entertaining lateral sequence where nearly every Raiders player got a touch but could not score.

Twin Valley’s efforts were stymied by numerous penalties throughout the game, one of which was a 29-yard TD run that was called back in the third quarter due to a holding penalty.

Despite the penalties, Twin Valley’s defense and special teams kept them in the game with big plays. This included a blocked kick and a big interception by freshman safety Drew Engle that stopped a big drive by the Falcons early in the fourth quarter.

Next up for Twin Valley is a home showdown with Conrad Weiser on Friday night at 7 in Elverson.