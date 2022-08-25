For Columbia football in 2021, the Crimson Tide checked off a lot of boxes for the first time in a long time.

First section crown in 19 years. Eight wins — its most in 14 years. An appearance in a district semifinal for the first time in nine years.

But All-State quarterback Robert Footman has since graduated and begun a college career at Millersville University. Previous head coach Bud Kyle left to take the same position across the Susquehanna River at Eastern York — Columbia’s Week One opponent.

Also gone to graduation are leading receiver J’von Collazo and two starting O-linemen.

So while the Tide is coming off a memorable campaign, they have the feeling of having received a fresh coat of paint heading into 2022.

There’s new skipper Brady Mathias, a former Hempfield football player and wrestler turned first-time head coach. While Mathias, 25, is the youngest coach in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, he spent the previous eight seasons as an assistant at Hempfield and Columbia. He’s also a social studies teacher at Columbia and inherits a roster with 15 total returning starters.

“We’re in a good spot,” Mathias said. “We’re changing things up but guys are still in a position where they have some experience. Offensively is going to be our biggest adjustment.”

About the offense

Columbia is sticking with the spread. Calling the plays will be new assistant John Barnett, who has previously coached at Trinity, Halifax and Central Penn Community College.

“The biggest thing is just adjusting to some new terminology offensively,” Mathias said.

Mathias was reluctant to name a starting QB when interviewed on Day Three of heat acclimation practices in the second week of August. But if the Tide can get things squared away behind center, there’s reason to believe Columbia should heat up the scoreboard most Fridays.

The O-line sees the return of Dom Nell, Chris Sabino and James Brady, alongside returning tight end Aiden Miller (four receptions, 30 yards). Those road-graders will open gaps for running backs Steven Rivas (71 carries, 469 yards, seven touchdowns), Darius Diaz-Ellis (17 carries, 86 yards, two TDs) and Stud Campbell (eight carries, 51 yards).

Receivers Dominic Diaz-Ellis (45 receptions, 856 yards, 10 TDs), Artie Poindexter (39 receptions, 446 yards, five TDs) and Demari Simms (21 carries, 335 yards, three TDs) will keep opposing defensive secondaries quite busy.

About the defense

Tackle Nell and ends Miller and Daezjon Giles return, along with linebackers Rivas, Campbell and Darius Diaz-Ellis and D-backs Simms and Dominic Diaz-Ellis.

A year ago, Columbia gave up an average of 307 yards a game, which explains why Mathias, handling coordinator duties, is bringing some changes to this side of the ball.

“We’ll throw a little bit of 3-front, a little bit 4-front, might come out in a 5-front here and there,” Mathias said. “We really are going to be multiple. It’s all based on who we’re playing.”

Final word

Columbia is in a new-look Section Five alongside familiar teams in Annville-Cleona, Northern Lebanon and Pequea Valley, newcomer Lancaster Catholic and Berks squads Kutztown, Hamburg and Schuylkill Valley. Of those, Columbia and Hamburg are the only teams coming off a winning season.

Said Miller, “The section is wide open for us.”