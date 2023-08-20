That's a wrap for heat acc, camps and the scrimmages, and now the 37 L-L League football teams can focus squarely on their Week 1 assignments, with 28 big games coming up on Friday.

Some random thoughts and notables heading into the Week 1 grind …

1. TROPHIES UP FOR GRABS: As mentioned, there are three trophy games on the Week 1 schedule, one featuring a pair of Lancaster County neighbors, and a pair of games between longtime Berks County foes. … Lampeter-Strasburg will be at Solanco in the battle for the Milk Jug on Friday. After three straight setbacks in the series, the Golden Mules finally pried the trophy away from the Pioneers last fall compliments of a wild 40-35 victory in Lampeter. Still, L-S holds a 9-4 lead in the series. The win last season catapulted Solanco’s run to the Section 3 championship, an 11-0 start and the 1-seed in the D3-5A bracket. L-S rebounded quite nicely for a runner-up spot in Section 4, and the Pioneers went to the D3-4A semifinals. What to watch in Friday’s Milk Jug scrap: Solanco newbie QB Bradley Weder has the keys to the Mules’ triple-option attack. How will he fare against L-S’s hard-charging defense? … Daniel Boone will be at Exeter on Friday in the Pig Iron Bowl, which the Eagles have dominated as of late. Exeter leads that trophy series 38-11-1. Boone’s last win vs. the Eagles? That was a 19-6 victory back on Nov. 4, 2011 at Exeter. What to watch in Friday’s Pig Iron Bowl: J.D. Okuniewski makes his debut as Boone’s coach. He played in this series when he was the Blazers’ QB back in his playing days. Now, he’s moving the chess pieces and calling the shots. … Kutztown will play at Fleetwood in the Hall of Fame trophy game on Friday. That was a 10-10 series heading into last season, and the Tigers grabbed an 11-10 lead compliments with a 58-12 win over the Cougars. What to watch in Friday’s Hall of Fame clash: Kutztown will bring a rugged rushing attack to town. Fleetwood must wrap and tackle. Or else.

2. RED KNIGHTS’ QB SITUATION: Safe to say Reading coach Troy Godinet spent a good chunk of Saturday with his eyes in the backfield when his Red Knights welcomed West Scranton for a scrimmage. Reading must replace dual-threat QB Amir Burdine, and the Knights had sophomore Jason Plylaharn and junior Kayson Fritz taking snaps in the scrimmage, as Reading preps for its Week 1 bout at home against CD East. Neither Plylaharn nor Fritz has taken a varsity snap on a Friday night. The good news: OT Keyshawn Efese and OG Romello Fuentes are back to anchor the O-line, and they’ll have the new signal-callers back. We’ll see who gets the starting gig on Friday when East comes to Reading. … And this: The Knights must also replace Ruben Rodriguez, who was the Section 1 co-Receiver of the Year in 2022. He went on to even bigger and better things on the basketball court last winter. More good news: Reading has four receivers with some varsity experience, ready to plug in on the flanks for Plylaharn and/or Fritz to play pitch and catch with: Xavier Beatty, Cameron Small, Jahsir Wilson and Kenyon Sheriff can go up and get it for the Knights. But all eyes on the QB spot, as Reading hopes to make some noise in the Section 1 hunt this fall.

3. BATTLE OF THE VALLEYS: Schuylkill Valley at Twin Valley on Friday in Elverson, featuring a pair of teams with section-championship aspirations — the Panthers in Section 5 and the Raiders in Section 3. And someone is getting some serious momentum in this intriguing lid-lifter. We’ll have our eyes on two areas: First, the coaches, where a couple of veteran District 3 skippers will be matching wits; SV’s Bruce Harbach guided Lancaster Catholic to PIAA championships in 2009 and 2011, and TV’s Brett Myers took Middletown to back-to-back-to-back state title games from 2016-18 during his time with the Blue Raiders in the Mid-Penn. They both know how to dial up the X’s and O’s and motivate their teams for action. That’s a terrific coaching matchup. Second, the QB spot, where a couple of dual-threat kids will pilot their respective offenses: Logan Nawrocki for SV and Evan Myers for TV. A couple of high-powered offenses on display in this clash. May the best defense win.

