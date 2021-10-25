From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Week 10 on tap. Really? That was about the quickest 10-game regular-season run in recent memory. Time has definitely been flying. But the schedule says this is the last full week of games, which means section championships will be doled out and District 3 playoff bids will be put under lock and key. A friendly reminder that there will still be some makeup games on the docket moving forward, so stayed tuned for those Week 11 matchups. For now, it’s Week 10. Boom.

1. A traveling trophy game to cap the Section 1 proceedings is on deck, when Penn Manor welcomes backyard rival Hempfield for the Battle of 462 Trophy on Friday in Millersville. It’s the second year of that traveling trophy game; the Black Knights blitzed the Comets 40-7 last fall, and Hempfield will proudly bring the trophy to Penn Manor to try and defend it. Intriguing game here; the Knights (2-2 league) and the Comets (1-3) are both 5-4 overall and currently on the outside and looking in at the D3-6A playoff bracket. It looks like Hempfield will start the week on the 9-line as the last team out, so the Knights will need a win at Penn Manor, and for someone ahead of them to get tripped up. Carlisle is at No. 8 and the last team in; the Thundering Herd (6-3) has a tricky game Friday at 6A No. 3 CD East. Keep an eye on that. Either way, the Knights and the Comets will battle for the 462 trophy on Friday, and it's always a good time when there's a trophy up for grabs in the stadium.

2. When Octorara cleaned Annville-Cleona’s clock 53-7 in Week 9, the Braves picked up their seventh victory this season, and that’s a single-season win mark for Octorara, which hatched its program back in 2008. The Braves went 5-5 in 2010. They went 5-7 back in 2014, when they made their first and only D1 playoff trip. And Octorara went 6-2 last fall in the truncated 2020 season. The Braves topped that mark after beating A-C, and now they’ll set their sights on making the D3-4A playoffs for the first time. It looks like Octorara will start the week on the 10-line, and as the last team in. A win Friday at Northern Lebanon would surely lock up a spot, as the Braves have a pretty solid lead over No. 11 Greencastle-Antrim, which has a tricky Week 10 date at 5A No. 2 Shippensburg (9-0).

3. Conestoga Valley needs an adrenaline shot. The Buckskins have dropped three in a row, including back-to-back shutout setbacks; CV has been outscored 100-0 in its last two games: 63-0 against Manheim Central and 37-0 against Solanco. The Bucks haven’t scored in eight and a half quarters, and they’ll welcome a hungry Warwick team on Friday. The Warriors fell to Cocalico in Week 9 to fall out of the Section 2 hunt, and Warwick will need a win in Witmer to safely secure a D3-5A seed. As for CV, the Bucks have been dealing with the injury bug, and they’ve played multiple quarterbacks over the last two games. Plus 700-yard rusher Nick Tran hasn’t played in three weeks. Not the finish CV was hoping for, but perhaps the Bucks will get that adrenaline jolt and make Warwick sweat it out in Week 10.

