1. A 3-pack of traveling-trophy games right out of the chute on Friday, and that’s always a fun thing. Solanco visits Lampeter-Strasburg in the annual Milk Jug game, while Daniel Boone will welcome Exeter for the Pig Iron Bowl. Throw out all the records when the Golden Mules and the Pioneers, and the Blazers and the Eagles drop the gloves. … The Milk Jug trophy — it’s an actual milk jug, right off a farm in southern Lanco and painted blue and white on one side for L-S and black and yellow on the other for Solanco — currently resides in Lampeter. L-S leads the trophy series by a 9-3 count, including last year’s 28-14 victory at L-S, which will host again this season, at the start of a new 2-year scheduling cycle. Keep an eye on the QB spot on Friday; Solanco returns pitch-man Brody Mellinger to steer the triple-option, while L-S will trot out a new signal-caller this season. The camp battle featured Hunter Hildenbrand and Trent Wagner. The Pioneers will be looking for some positive momentum heading into a tough-as-nails Section 4 race. Meanwhile, Solanco is expecting to make tons of noise in Section 3, so there’s plenty riding — including the Milk Jug trophy — in this opener. … Daniel Boone and Exeter have been squaring off on the gridiron since 1960, and in 1966 they started playing for the Pig Iron traveling trophy. The Blazers and the Eagles didn’t play last year because of COVID-19 issues, ending a string of 61 consecutive clashes. But the rivals are back on for Week 1, this time in a nonleague tilt, as DB preps for life in Section 3, and Exeter, the reigning D3-5A champ, opens defense of that crown, while getting ready for the Section 2 race. The Eagles lead the Blazers 37-18-1 in the Pig Iron Bowl series. Should be plenty of fireworks Friday in Birdsboro. Don’t miss it. ... Last but not least is the Hall of Fame game, pitting Fleetwood at Kutztown on Friday. The Tigers lead that trophy series 7-1. Coincidentally, the Cougars' 21-20 dub over Fleetwood back in 2009 was Kutztown's last win in a Berks League Section 2 tilt, some 12 years ago. ... More about all of the Berks County rivalry games here. ... No trophy up for grabs, but Columbia and Eastern York will square off Friday in the “River Rivalry” game. Those school districts are separated by the venerable Wrightsville Bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River. That rivalry game got a lot more interesting this offseason when Bud Kyle, who guided the Crimson Tide to the Section 4 title and into the D3-2A semifinals last year, stepped down to take the coaching opening at — ta-da — Eastern York. Kyle will bring his Golden Knights to Columbia on Friday. Circle it.

2. It’s a good thing Hempfield is set to return three D-back key-cogs this season; safeties Braydon Felsinger and Brian Williams and cover-corner Gabe Benjamin are going to be tested right out of the gates Friday, when the Black Knights head to York County to take on Dallastown. The Wildcats feature WR Kenny Johnson, who has committed to Pitt. The flank burner hauled in 46 catches for 852 yards — 18.5 yards per grab — with seven TD receptions last fall, and he’s back to terrorize opposing secondaries. Dallastown also features returning QB Owen Strouse — who completed 66 percent of his throws last fall for 606 yards and seven TD tosses while sharing the signal-caller duties — and RB Caleb Fox, who trotted for 556 yards with five TD runs last season. We’re expecting big things from Hempfield’s D, including that vet Felsinger-Williams-Benjamin secondary trio. All eyes on that group Friday, when the Knights try and curtail Mr. Johnson.

3. Because of some ongoing construction projects at the athletic complex, Northern Lebanon will now play a road game in Week 1; the Vikings flip-flopped venues with Pine Grove, so the Cardinals will welcome NL on Friday. Both teams had some holes to plug this offseason; the Vikings needed to revamp their O-line and find some D tacklers, while Pine Grove had to pick a full-time QB. It looks like Mason Kroh, who took some snaps last year — 24-for-63 for 335 yards with 2 TD tosses against 9 picks — will take over those duties. He was PG’s leading receiver last fall, with 24 grabs for 332 yards with three TD snags. The Cardinals will also return RB Garrett Lehman, who darted for 520 yards with four TD runs last fall, when PG went 1-9, including a 13-7 Week 1 setback vs. NL. The Cardinals’ lone dub was a victory over Shenandoah Valley, and they’ll lug a 6-game losing skid into Friday’s tilt, against an NL squad looking to make it back-to-back D3 playoff trips. Some new starters sprinkled in on both sides of the ball for the Vikes, and just one returning starter up front in Jared Ecenroad. But QB Grady Stichler returns, and he’ll have enough returning skill kids at his disposal to make NL’s O go.

