The L-L League has been a hotbed for kickers and punters over the last several years, and that won’t change this fall.

There are a trio of nationally ranked rising seniors due back to handle the special teams duties for their programs: Lancaster Catholic’s Daniel Mueller, Garden Spot’s Walker Martin and Solanco’s Trent McDowell.

All three have prestigious Kohl’s Kicking Camps rankings in their back pockets, as the season draws closer:

In the Class of 2022 rankings, Mueller is the No. 51 punter and the No. 96 kicker; Martin is the No. 77 kicker; and McDowell is the No. 84 punter. They all earned 4.5 stars in those categories.

Mueller, the Section 3 first-team all-star punter and Section 3 honorable mention all-star kicker last fall, when he boomed six field goals for the Crusaders, was also a Pennsylvania Football News All-State second-team pick at punter in 2020.

Mueller has made the rounds this summer, attending camps at Rhode Island, Yale, Davidson, Penn, Princeton and Cornell. His longest field goal last season was a 41-yarder for Catholic.

Martin, the Section 3 first-team all-star kicker last season, connected on 15-of-16 PAT boots and he drilled three field goals — including a 46-yarder — last fall for the Spartans.

Martin participated in camps at Marshall, Coastal Carolina and Buffalo this summer.

McDowell, the Section 2 honorable mention all-star kicker repping the Golden Mules last season, earned a 4-star kicker rating from Kohl’s, after he went 18-for-19 on PAT attempts with a 38-yard field goal and three touchbacks in 2020.

McDowell didn’t attempt a punt last season for Solanco, but he’s earned a national ranking through Kohl’s, and he should handle the punting chores for the Mules this fall.

Kohl's Kicking Camps national rankings

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage