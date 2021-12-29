Cocalico’s Anthony Bourassa, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Nick Del Grande and Garden Spot’s Walker Martin all had special senior seasons on the football field this past fall.

Wednesday, that trio was rewarded for their work.

Bourassa, Del Grande and Martin earned Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 4A honors. Reporters from around the state nominated and then voted for the teams in all six classifications.

Bourassa, Cocalico’s ace running back, paced the L-L League with 1,962 rushing yards on 246 carries — a sturdy 8.0 yards per carry — with a league-best 23 touchdown runs for the Eagles, who advanced to the District 3 playoffs.

Bourassa had a penchant for the big play; he had five TD runs of 70 or more yards, and he had a league-best 323-yard rushing game, while earning Section 2 Outstanding Back of the Year and Offensive Back of the Year honors, and he also garnered the L-L League Lions Club Section 2 MVP nod.

Del Grande had another whopper season patrolling the trenches for L-S, which successfully defended its Section 3 crown and went to the D3-4A championship game for the third year in a row. The rugged 6-4, 280-pounder anchored L-S’s offense line, as the Pioneers averaged 380 yards and 45 points per game.

Del Grande earned Section 3 Offensive Lineman of the Year honors, and he was also tabbed the Linebacker of the Year for the second season in a row. He’s enrolling in January to play DI football for Coastal Carolina.

Martin put together one of the top kicking seasons in L-L League history for Garden Spot this past fall, clicking on 37-of-39 PAT attempts with a league-best 14 field goals, including five makes of 40 yards or longer.

Martin tied the PIAA record with five field goals in a single game — against Twin Valley back in August — and he boomed a school-record 51-yard field goal against Elco. He had the five longest made field goals in the league this past season, and the 51-yarder was the fourth-longest in league history.

Here is the complete Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 4A team:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh -- 6-3, 215 sr.

Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt -- 6-1, 175 fr.

Logan Klitsch, Conrad Weiser -- 6-3, 190 sr.

Cooper Jordan, Bishop Shanahan -- 5-10, 165 sr.

Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon -- 5-8, 170 sr.

Running Back

Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa -- 5-9, 170 fr.

Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt -- 5-11, 185 jr.

Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport -- 5-7, 170 jr.

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico -- 5-8, 180 sr.

Khalon Simmons, Meadville -- 5-8, 180 jr.

Connor Hilling, Valley View -- 5-9, 165 jr.

Wide Receiver

Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore -- 6-1, 205 sr.

Mario Easterly, Bishop McDevitt -- 6-1, 175 sr.

Aanjay Feliciano, Conrad Weiser -- 6-3, 180 sr.

Bryce Currier, Eastern York -- 6-2, 180 sr.

Tight End

Adam Shovlin, Pittston Area -- 6-6, 245 soph.

Offensive Line

Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa -- 6-4, 345 jr.

Justin Kanyuk, Bethlehem Catholic -- 6-7, 290 sr.

Tyrese Jones, Aliquippa -- 6-7, 365 sr.

Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson -- 6-3, 270 sr.

Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-4, 280 sr.

Tyler Swartz, Valley View -- 6-2, 270 sr.

Athlete

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands -- 5-11, 170 jr.

Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore -- 5-9, 160 jr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg -- 6-3, 225 sr.

Jason McBride, Aliquippa -- 6-4, 325 jr.

Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt -- 6-3, 270 jr.

Lavon Johnson, Allentown C.C. -- 6-4, 320 sr.

Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon -- 6-3, 220 sr.

Dylan Jones, Bishop Shanahan -- 6-3, 265 sr.

Linebacker

Haydn Packer, Jersey Shore -- 5-10, 205 jr.

Brandon Choi, Bishop Shanahan -- 6-3, 215 sr.

Ryan Russo, Bishop McDevitt -- 6-2, 215 sr.

Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa -- 6-2, 210 soph.

Defensive Back

Donovan Walker, Aliquippa -- 6-1, 180 jr.

Dray Wilk, Berwick -- 5-11, 170 jr.

Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove -- 5-10, 180 sr.

Brandon Banks, Aliquippa -- 6-0, 172 soph.

Lamont Payne, Chartiers Valley -- 6-1, 174 jr.

Specialist

Breck Miller, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 185 jr.

Walker Martin, Garden Spot -- 5-11, 170 sr.

Athlete

Brandon Hile, Selinsgrove -- 6-2, 205 sr.

Cyair Clark, Aliquippa -- 5-8, 160 sr.

Kamil Foster, Bishop McDevitt -- 6-0, 195 sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa

