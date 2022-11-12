ANNVILLE — The District 3 Class 2A football championship gold trophy is heading to Trinity. With authority.
The Shamrocks’ multi-purpose offense, flashing a quick-strike rushing attack that produced three 100-yard backs and 483 rushing yards, scored early and often, and third-seeded Trinity dusted top-seeded Annville-Cleona 58-27 in the title tilt Saturday night.
It’s the third D3-2A crown for Trinity, which won titles in 2002 and 2010. The Shamrocks were playing in their fourth championship game, and KO’d A-C, which was making its first appearance in a D3 championship — one week after the Dutchmen dropped Camp Hill in the semifinals for their second D3 victory in program history.
Trinty’s Tanie Young (5) catches a long pass in front of Annville-Cleona’s Dominic Cascioti (31) during first half action of a District 3 class 2A championship at Annville-Cleona High School Saturday Nov. 12, 2022.
Annville-Cleona quarterback gavin Keller (5) gets dropped for a loss by the Trinty defense during first half action of a District 3 class 2A championship at Annville-Cleona High School Saturday Nov. 12, 2022.
Trinty head coach and former NFL player Jordan Hill on the sidelines as his team takes on Annville-Cleona during first half action of a District 3 class 2A championship at Annville-Cleona High School Saturday Nov. 12, 2022.
Annville-Cleona’s Cael Harter (4) gets knocked out of bounds by Trinty’s Max Schlager (9) during first half action of a District 3 class 2A championship at Annville-Cleona High School Saturday Nov. 12, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Messiah Mickens (170 yards), Max Schlager (153 yards) and Christian Joy (113 yards) all rushed for 100-plus yards for the Shamrocks, and QB Caleb Wray went 6-for-6 for 107 yards with a TD toss as Trinity piled up 590 yards in all. The Shamrocks will take on Philadelphia West Catholic in a PIAA opener next weekend.
“We knew they were good, and that they were going to be good,” A-C coach Matt Gingrich said. “And then they did a really good job with their blocking, and getting off of blocks. When those guys hit the seam, they’re gone. We weren’t catching them. All year I thought we did a really good job stopping other team’s strengths. We didn’t take away their strengths and they put up 58 (points).”
Trinity (8-4 overall) wasted no time here Saturday, going 57 yards in eight plays right out of the chute, capped off by Schlager’s 2-yard dive for a quick 7-0 lead. John Paukovits drilled a 24-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead, and Trinity roared to a 17-0 cushion when freshman phenom Mickens — who has a scholarship offer from Texas A&M in his back pocket — zoomed 83 yards for a TD early in the second quarter.
A-C (8-4) finally dented the scoreboard midway through the second quarter when Cael Harter snapped off a 63-yard TD sprint. But Trinity punched right back. First, Wray lobbed a 51-yard TD pass to Cole Cappawana. And Joy capped the first half in style, barreling 70 yards for a score and the Shamrocks were up 31-7 at intermission.
Trinity tacked on in the third quarter, grabbing a commanding 38-7 lead when the Shamrocks held A-C on downs, and Schlager’s 1-yard dive capped another impressive scoring drive. Schlager struck again later in the third, busting loose for a 60-yard TD run as Trinity ran at will.
Mickens rumbled 44 yards for a back-breaking TD run with 11:17 to go in regulation for a 52-20 lead, and Cappawana darted 24 yards for a TD in the waning seconds in what turned out to be a track meet.
A-C hung around just after the half; 2,000-yard rusher Phoenix Music had a 30-yard TD run, and Harter jetted 30 yards for his second TD of the game to make Trinity sweat. Music capped the Dutchmen’s scoring with a 3-yard TD romp with 5:40 to go. Harter rushed for 178 yards and Music added 163 rushing yards for A-C.
“The silver lining for us is that our kids never gave up and they just wanted to be a part of something,” Gingrich said. “Our kids went from a 3-win season to being here playing in a district final.”