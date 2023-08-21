Now that the scrimmages are in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to start breaking down some of the Week 1 matchups.

There are 28 games on deck for Friday night. Ready? Here we go …

1. An intriguing rematch right out of the chute, when Cumberland Valley backs up the bus in Neffsville — beep, beep, beep — to take on Manheim Township, the reigning D3-6A runner-up. The Blue Streaks and the Eagles tangled twice last year. And they were both memorable games. A refresher course: CV and MT duked it out on opening night, Aug. 26 in Mechanicsburg, and the Eagles — on a rainy, stormy, lightning-crackling evening in Cumberland County — hung on for a 31-27 victory, when QB Isaac Sines passed for 104 yards and two scores and rushed for 138 yards with a TD keeper. CV also got a punt-return TD from J.D. Hunter in the win; Sines and Hunter both graduated. Township QB Hayden Johnson clicked on 29-of-36 passes for 342 yards with four TD strikes — two to Landon Kennel, who caught 11 passes in all for 117 yards, as the Streaks put up 400 yards of total offense — but they headed back to Neffsville 0-1 in the standings. … The rematch came on Nov. 11 in the D3-6A quarterfinals, and that game was also contested at CV. There, Johnson hit on 18-of-21 passes for 298 yards with two TD flips — one to Nick Palumbo, who had three catches for 100 yards, and one to Kennel — the game-winner with time running out — who had eight receptions for 85 yards in Township’s electrifying 37-31 victory. The two games were decided by a grand total of 10 points, and the Streaks went on to waffle rival Hempfield 42-7 the following week in the semifinals, on the way to the 6A finale, a setback against Harrisburg. … Johnson (Lehigh commit), Kennel (Monmouth commit) and Palumbo are all due back for Township this season. In two games vs. CV last fall, Johnson — wait for it — completed 47-of-57 passes (a cool 82%) for 640 yards with six TD tosses. And Kennel had 19 catches for 202 yards with three TD grabs, including the game-winner in districts. Yo, CV D-backs: Heads up.

2. Berks Catholic’s defensive backs will be in the spotlight Friday, when the Saints head to Williamsport to take on pass-happy Loyalsock. The Lancers, who beat BC 34-21 last year in Reading, are coming off an 11-2 season, which included a trip to the D4-3A title game. Loyalsock was tripped up there by Danville by a 41-20 count. Good news for the Lancers: Two-time all-state QB Tyler Gee returns to pilot Loyalsock’s attack, after completing 141-of-226 passes for 2,627 yards with 27 TD tosses last year. He tacked on 586 rushing yards with 10 TD keepers, helping the Lancers average a spiffy 419 yards a game. Two of Gee’s top receivers from last year are also coming back: WR Jaylen Andrews (59-1,401, 22 TD catches) and WR Gage Patterson (22-280, 1 TD grab) will keep BC’s cover-corners busy when the Saints trek it to Loyalsock. … Four BC defenders to watch vs. the Lancers: DB Michael Bradley, DB Maxx Mace and S Scott Duffy, who must keep tabs on Andrews and Patterson. And BC DE Jake Linderman will have to keep Gee scrambling off the edge. Tough D assignment right out of the gates for BC.

3. Governor Mifflin’s defense will also be tested in its opener, when the Mustangs head to Royersford in Montgomery County to square off against Spring-Ford, which is coming off an 8-win season and a trip to the D1-6A playoffs. And the Rams’ 2022 campaign ended with a stinger 30-27 OT postseason loss to Garnet Valley, so they’ll be spitting fire when Mifflin comes calling. Spring-Ford — which will play at Manheim Township in Week 4 — is bringing back some key weapons, like QB Matt Zollers (167-for-270 for 2,055 yards, 23 TD tosses against just 3 INT), RB Mike Bendowski (406 rushing yards, 5 TD), WR Mason Scott (29-345, 2 TD grabs) and WR Belal Abdelrahman (27-317, 4 TD grabs). … Five Mifflin defenders to watch vs. Spring-Ford: DB Jason Howland, DB Travis Jenkins and DB Chase Rapp will have to keep Scott and Abdelrahman busy, while D-ends Kabine Toure and Stewart Janowski apply pressure to Zollers, and help keep Bendowski contained in the backfield. Mustangs, Rams, oh my.

