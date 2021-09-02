From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. McCaskey will go for its first 2-game winning streak since 2016 on Friday when York invades Tornado Alley. The Red Tornado’s top priority is slowing down shifty Bearcats’ RB Jahiem White, who is coming off a marvelous, all-state season for York. All he did last fall was rumble for 1,332 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 9.7 yards per pop and — gulp — an average of 190 yards a game. White’s highlights included an epic 380-yard, 4-TD night against Dallastown, and a 292-yard, 2-TD night against Red Lion. He helped York reach the D3-6A title game, where the Bearcats fell to rival Central York. White picked up an offer from Bowling Green in the MAC, and he’ll be one to watch Friday when York comes to town. The Bearcats should be breathing fire, after dropping a 55-6 decision to reigning D3-5A champ Governor Mifflin in Week 1. McCaskey’s defense better be ready for Mr. White, after the Tornado’s D held Reading to zero — 0! — rushing yards on 25 attempts in Week 1.

2. It looks like Cedar Crest will have to come up big in the rush-defense department against Gettysburg, when the Warriors gas up the bus and head to Lebanon on Friday. Gettysburg’s Justino Neikirk (8 carries for 147 yards, 2 TD) and Landon McGee (14 carries for 98 yards, 1 TD) shared the ground glory in the Warriors’ 34-13 Week 1 victory over Northeastern York. Cedar Crest’s D spent last Saturday chasing around Lebanon in the Falcons’ 38-0 whitewash win, holding the Cedars to just 2.4 yards per carry. Active ‘backers Trayvon Zerbe (11 tackles, 3 hits for losses, 1 sack) and Aadyn Richards (9 tackles, 1 for loss) and D-end Erik McLaughlin (9 tackles, 1 for loss) came up big in the stop-department for the Falcons against Lebanon, and they’ll be tested again here by Gettysburg.

3. WEEK 2 PICKS

Let me preface the picks with this notable: There are three Thursday games this week, and we will NOT be selecting those games in our weekly pick-em chart in the newspaper. But because you simply can’t get enough of my selections — he said facetiously — I will pick the Thursday games here.

LAST WEEK: 15-2

OVERALL: 15-2

Not a bad Week 1, eh?

THURSDAY

Annville-Cleona over Fleetwood

Cocalico over Cedar Cliff

Warwick over CD East

FRIDAY

Hamburg over Northern Lebanon

Pequea Valley over Hanover

Elco over Schuylkill Valley

Delone Catholic over Lancaster Catholic

Columbia over Donegal

Reading over Lebanon

Ephrata over Palmyra

Mechanicsburg over Elizabethtown

Solanco over Kennard-Dale

Conestoga Valley over Garden Spot

York over McCaskey

Lampeter-Strasburg over Penn Manor

Cedar Crest over Gettysburg

Manheim Central over Hempfield

Manheim Township over Dallastown

Governor Mifflin over Wilson

SATURDAY

Octorara over York County Tech

