Inching a little closer to Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland and Wyomissing vs. Neumann-Goretti. More tidbits about those PIAA state semifinal matchups:

1. Neumann-Goretti’s defense will have its hands full with Wyomissing’s O-line and Wing-T breakaway backs on Saturday afternoon, when the Saints and the Spartans square off in a 3A state semifinal at the Germantown Super Site in Philadelphia. Wyo’s trench crew has blown open all kinds of holes this fall, as the Spartans have gouged out 4,241 rushing yards (326.2 ground stripes per game) and average a nifty 8.3 yards a carry. The beneficiaries of those holes include Matt Kramer (1,066 yards, 8.0 avg., 25 TD), Charlie McIntyre (1,007 yards, 12.1 avg., 12 TD), Drew Eisenhower (843 yards, 10.0 avg., 11 TD) and Ryker Jones (234 yards, 7.8 avg., 5 TD). Here are four Goretti D stalwarts to keep an eye on Saturday: LB Sam Hobbs (Syracuse has offered), DT Deshon Dotson (Penn State, Texas A&M, Miami-FLA have offered, among others), DE Daniel Adefolarin (Temple has offered) and DB Shawn Battle (Boston College commit) can all do damage in the wrap-and-tackle department. Battle is also Goretti's leading rusher on offense. Dotson is the 11th-ranked D-tackle in PA and Battle is the 6th-ranked DB in PA according to 247sports. Their mission: Try and contain Wyo’s runaway-train rushing attack, which churned out 325 yards last week vs. Danville in the state quarterfinals. Friendly reminder: Wyo toppled Goretti 42-6 in last year’s state semifinals.

2. Ditto in the mission department for Pine-Richland, which must find a way to slow down Cocalico’s punishing Veer attack on Friday night, when the Rams tangle with the Eagles at Mansion Park in Altoona — which is an excellent venue, by the way. Enjoy the car ride, Cocalico Nation. The Eagles have been outstanding on the ground during their spirited playoff run — four road victories in a row for the program’s fourth D3 crown — and Cocalico has piled up 4,220 rushing yards, good for 301 yards per game on the ground. Much like Wyo, the Eagles’ O-line has been rugged, and they’ve helped FB Sam Steffey (1,775 yards, 6.1 avg., 23 TD), speed-back Aaryn Longenecker (642 yards, 7.2 avg., 9 TD) and QB Josh Myer (548 yards, 4.7 avg., 11 TD) matriculate the ball down the field. You can Google “Hank Stram” for the matriculate reference, FYI. A 4-pack of P-R defenders to watch on Friday: LB Max Heckert (111 tackles), DB Ryan Palmieri (90 tackles), DB Sam Heckert (69 tackles) and DB Evan Johnson (66 tackles) can all stick you. Palmieri is also the Rams’ QB. Fun fact: Palmieri wears jersey No. 25. Don’t see many QBs wearing that number.

3. In Wyo’s 21-19 get-out-of-Dodge win over Danville last week, Spartans’ coach Bob Wolfrum picked up his 350th career victory. He’s now tops in coaching wins in all of District 3.

