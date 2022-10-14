MYERSTOWN — Before the pregame coin toss, a referee asked the Lampeter-Strasburg and Elco captains, “Who was the 35th president of the United States?”

Without hesitation, L-S lineman Trey Spahr answered, “Kennedy.”

Asked about it later, Spahr said, “I just know the important presidents. Like Lincoln is 16.”

Speaking of Lincoln, three scores connecting for seven points apiece for L-S came when quarterback Trent Wagner found wide receiver Hunter Hildenbrand through the air en route to the Pioneers’ 49-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four football win Friday night.

With the victory, L-S (5-0 league, 7-1 overall) stretched its win streak to seven games.

“Elco didn’t have a safety over top,” Hildenbrand said of the Raiders’ defense. “It was 1-on-1 with corners and wideouts on the outside.”

And on L-S’s first offensive play from scrimmage, an Elco cornerback was pressing up on Hildenbrand.

“I knew I was going deep,” Hildenbrand said. “When Trent sees that he knows he’s going to throw it.”

Wagner threw a rainbow to Hildenbrand on a 55-yard TD pass down the left sideline for the Pioneers’ first score. They were just getting started.

The Pioneers’ next score went down the right sideline on a Hildenbrand stop-and-go route, Hildenbrand catching the ball with his fingertips as he entered the end zone on a 40-yard pass from Wagner to go up 14-0.

Wagner found Hildenbrand on a 42-yard pass down the middle for the game’s third score to push the lead to 21-0 near the start of the second quarter.

The fourth score from Wagner and Hildenbrand was a flat route, a simple 2-yard pass to the front, left corner of the end zone, making 28-0 just before halftime.

L-S opened the second half with a 67-yard bomb from Wagner to Dean Herr, going up 35-0.

Wagner’s night was done at that point, the signal-caller finishing 6-for-8 with a season-high five TD passes. His 219 passing yards came one yard shy of matching his season high. Hildenbrand’s four TD catches was also a season high, while his 139 receiving yards were four yards shy of matching his season high.

On the other side, the L-S run defense that entered the night as fourth-best in the league in that category bottled up the run-based Elco veer attack. The Raiders (1-4, 4-4) were held to 124 rushing yards, their second-lowest total of the season. Elco running back Jake Williams, a week after posting a season-high 319 rushing yards, was kept to 81 yards on 16 carries.

“It can be confusing,” Hildenbrand said of defending the Elco veer. “The ball is going everywhere when they have three running backs like that. … But all the way up to now we’ve had to stop the run.”

Up next, L-S hosts Conrad Weiser in Week Nine before the much-anticipated showdown, likely for the Section Four crown, at unbeaten Wyomissing in Week 10.

“I wouldn’t say we’re looking ahead to Week 10 just yet,” Spahr said. “Just every week trying to get better.”

A diplomatic answer from a guy who knows his presidents. Or at least the important ones.

