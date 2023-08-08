Heat acc practices continue around the L-L League, as we continue to gear up for real game action, which begins Aug. 19 with scrimmages all around the area.

Stay tuned for some scrimmage news and notables in the immediate future. For now, more previews for the upcoming 2023 season …

1. There are a slew of top-shelf tight ends due back around the league in 2023. That will be a very popular position this fall, with plenty of heavy duty pass-catchers, hole-openers and pass-protectors ready to take their spot on the edge.

I’ll have my eyes peeled on these 12 tight ends at the outset …

Cedar Crest’s Aiden Schomp (22 catches, 4 TD last year, which has led to a recruiting bonanza this year) … Penn Manor’s Dhamir Wesley (18 catches for 191 yards, 3 TD last year; the blue-chipper — D1 programs are taking notice — could shift over and play some O-tackle this fall, and he’ll wear jersey No. 42 so he’s eligible to catch passes off the line) … Wilson’s Brady Kline (8 catches, 2 for TD last year) … Exeter’s Zack Zandier (22 catches for 368 yards, 4 TD last year; he made a verbal commitment to Coastal Carolina this summer) … Ephrata’s Quintin Pfautz (9 catches for 132 yards, 1 TD last year) … Twin Valley’s Ean Winchester (14 catches for 207 yards, 1 TD last year) … Lampeter-Strasburg’s Drexton Frank (18 catches for 128 yards, 1 TD last year) … Wyomissing’s Evan Blickley (line stalwart for the 4-time reigning D3-3A champs) … Annville-Cleona’s Jon Shay (8 catches for 273 yards, 4 TD last year) … Hamburg’s Mason Semmel (21 catches last year) … Donegal’s James Turbedsky (8 catches for 124 yards last year) … Schuylkill Valley’s Luke Spotts (27 catches, 15.9 yards per reception last year).

Will more guys emerge? Certainly. Those one dozen players are coming off successful seasons, and they all know their way around an L-L League line of scrimmage.

2. A pair of senior running backs are poised to join some fun clubs fairly early this coming season: Elco’s Jake Williams and Cocalico’s Sam Steffey, who both rumbled for 1,800-plus yards last fall. Williams — who missed all but one game in his sophomore season because of an injury — is at 2,536 rushing yards — 437 stripes shy of 3,000. Steffey is at 1,861 rushing yards — 139 stripes shy of 2,000. We’ll monitor those numbers in the coming weeks.

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. QUOTABLE — Manheim Township coach Mark Evans on his deep and talented senior class, which helped the Blue Streaks go to the D3-6A finale last fall: “They got a lot of experience as sophomores, when they learned some valuable lessons, which they then applied last year. I’m anxious to see what they can do this year. I’m anxious to see them apply that experience, and that’s exciting. It makes my job easier, because the guys know how we want our business done.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage