From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Three cool numbers for Lampeter-Strasburg: 11, 5 and 8.

11 — The Pioneers won their program-record 11th game in a row Friday night, compliments of a 31-0 whitewash win over Kennard-Dale in a D3-4A semifinal showdown in Lampeter. L-S snapped the Rams’ 10-game winning streak in the process.

5 — It was the fifth shutout victory for L-S this season, and in the Pioneers’ L-L League crossover game vs. Northern Lebanon back in Week 5, they allowed just a 2-point safety in a 44-2 romp.

5 — L-S had five takeaways in its win over K-D, with three picks and a pair of fumble recoveries. Here’s another “5” for good measure: One of those interceptions was pilfered by Giovanni Malatesta — his fifth pick this season for the Pioneers, who are up to 16 INT and 13 fumble recoveries for 29 total takeaways through the D3 semifinals.

8 — L-S won its eighth D3 playoff game in a row — and picked up its first postseason shutout dub since a 37-0 triumph over Elco in a 4A first-round game back in 2018 — and will go for its third D3 crown in a row next Friday at 1-seed Bishop McDevitt; the Crusaders crunched Berks Catholic 35-7 in the other 4A semifinal.

2. Malatesta, Weston Weaver and Hunter Hildenbrand had interceptions for L-S against K-D. Malatesta’s pick on the second play of the game set up the Pioneers’ first scoring drive, and Malatesta and Hildenbrand both had picks and touchdowns vs. the Rams: Malatesta hauled in a 33-yard TD catch and Hildenbrand had a 35-yard TD grab, both thrown by QB Berkeley Wagner, who overcame a pick and a fumble to throw those two TD passes, and tack on a 19-yard TD keeper for L-S.

3. L-S (11-1) at McDevitt (10-1) in a battle of the top two seeds will be a rematch of a D3-4A semifinal back in 2019, when the Pioneers trailed 20-0 at the half before rallying past the shell-shocked Crusaders for a 30-27 victory in Harrisburg. A week later, L-S topped Berks Catholic for its second D3 title, and the Pioneers made it back-to-back crowns with a victory over Elco last fall. They’ll go for three in a row — and fourth overall — at McD on Friday. The Crusaders have won 14 D3 titles in 17 championship-game trips; their last crown was in 2018. ... The L-S vs. McD survivor gets Valley View or Bishop Shanahan in the PIAA-4A state playoffs.

Plenty more about L-S at McDevitt for D3 gold in the coming days. And don’t forget: Wilson is at Harrisburg on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the D3-6A championship.

