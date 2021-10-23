From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 9 games:

1. Four L-L League teams clinched no worse than a tie for section championships with victories on Friday: Wilson (over Hempfield) in Section 1; Cocalico (over Warwick) in Section 2; Lampeter-Strasburg (over Ephrata) in Section 3; and Columbia (over Elco) in Section 4. That sets up these scenarios for Week 10: Manheim Township at Wilson; Bulldogs clinch the outright title with a win, while the Blue Streaks force a tie for the crown with a road victory. … Cocalico at Manheim Central; Eagles clinch the outright title with a win, while the Barons — fresh off back-to-back shutout victories — force a tie for the crown with a victory. … Lebanon — idle this week, with a forfeit loss to Donegal, because of coronavirus issues in the school district — is at Lampeter-Strasburg; Pioneers, winners of eight in a row and humming right along, clinches the outright title with a win. If the Cedars spring an upset, and if Donegal wins at home vs. Lancaster Catholic, the Indians and the Pioneers would be tied for first in the column; Donegal would still have a makeup section game vs. Garden Spot on the books, so stay tuned. … Pequea Valley at Columbia; Crimson Tide clinches the outright title with a win. If the Braves pull off the upset, and if Octorara wins at home vs. Northern Lebanon, Octorara and Columbia would share the crown.

2. Three show-stopping rush-defense performances Friday night: Wilson held Hempfield to 25 yards on 21 carries; L-S held Ephrata to 27 yards on 24 carries; and Manheim Central held E-town to 37 yards on 30 carries. Those are pretty gnarly numbers. … The Barons came into the game with a league-low 823 rushing yards allowed, and kept that total under 900 yards for another week. … L-S stymied 1,200-yard rusher Andre Weidman, holding Ephrata’s breakaway back to 24 yards on 13 takes.

3. Pitch-and-catch combo of Week 9: Cedar Crest QB Jay Huber went 14-for-19 for 317 yards with four TD passes, and he hit WR Nolan Groff for five receptions for 205 yards — a whopping 41 yards per grab — with a trio of TD catches in the Falcons’ 40-15 win at Penn Manor. And this: Huber wasn't the league's only 300-yard performer Friday: Cocalico RB Anthony Bourassa, already the league's leading rusher coming into the Eagles' Section 2 showdown against Warwick, bolted for 330 yards on 23 carries. It's the most rushing yards in a single game by an L-L League back this fall. Bourassa previously had a 313-yard rushing effort earlier this season. He eclipsed that — and then some — on Friday.

FYI: 11-0 with the Week 9 picks; now 101-24 overall heading into Week 10.

