Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Cocalico's Steven Flinton (22) stiff-arms Warwick’s Harman McKnight (62) during second-half action in Cocalico's Eagle Stadium in Denver on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

Three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 9 games:

1. Four L-L League teams clinched no worse than a tie for section championships with victories on Friday: Wilson (over Hempfield) in Section 1; Cocalico (over Warwick) in Section 2; Lampeter-Strasburg (over Ephrata) in Section 3; and Columbia (over Elco) in Section 4. That sets up these scenarios for Week 10: Manheim Township at Wilson; Bulldogs clinch the outright title with a win, while the Blue Streaks force a tie for the crown with a road victory. … Cocalico at Manheim Central; Eagles clinch the outright title with a win, while the Barons — fresh off back-to-back shutout victories — force a tie for the crown with a victory. … Lebanon — idle this week, with a forfeit loss to Donegal, because of coronavirus issues in the school district — is at Lampeter-Strasburg; Pioneers, winners of eight in a row and humming right along, clinches the outright title with a win. If the Cedars spring an upset, and if Donegal wins at home vs. Lancaster Catholic, the Indians and the Pioneers would be tied for first in the column; Donegal would still have a makeup section game vs. Garden Spot on the books, so stay tuned. … Pequea Valley at Columbia; Crimson Tide clinches the outright title with a win. If the Braves pull off the upset, and if Octorara wins at home vs. Northern Lebanon, Octorara and Columbia would share the crown.

2. Three show-stopping rush-defense performances Friday night: Wilson held Hempfield to 25 yards on 21 carries; L-S held Ephrata to 27 yards on 24 carries; and Manheim Central held E-town to 37 yards on 30 carries. Those are pretty gnarly numbers. … The Barons came into the game with a league-low 823 rushing yards allowed, and kept that total under 900 yards for another week. … L-S stymied 1,200-yard rusher Andre Weidman, holding Ephrata’s breakaway back to 24 yards on 13 takes.

3. Pitch-and-catch combo of Week 9: Cedar Crest QB Jay Huber went 14-for-19 for 317 yards with four TD passes, and he hit WR Nolan Groff for five receptions for 205 yards — a whopping 41 yards per grab — with a trio of TD catches in the Falcons’ 40-15 win at Penn Manor. And this: Huber wasn't the league's only 300-yard performer Friday: Cocalico RB Anthony Bourassa, already the league's leading rusher coming into the Eagles' Section 2 showdown against Warwick, bolted for 330 yards on 23 carries. It's the most rushing yards in a single game by an L-L League back this fall. Bourassa previously had a 313-yard rushing effort earlier this season. He eclipsed that — and then some — on Friday.

FYI: 11-0 with the Week 9 picks; now 101-24 overall heading into Week 10.

