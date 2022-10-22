From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Top takeaways from Friday's Week 9 games:

1. With one week to go in the regular season, here’s where the five section races stand through Week 9. There might be a pop quick at the end, so pay attention ...

Section 1 — Hempfield (5-0 league, 7-2 overall) blanked Cedar Crest 24-0 on Friday and clinched no worse than a tie for the section crown. The Black Knights can win it outright in Week 10 with a victory at Reading. If Hempfield can’t seal the deal, the winner of Wilson (4-1, 7-2) at Manheim Township (4-1, 7-2) in the regular-season finale in Neffsville would share the title with the Knights. Simplest scenario: Hempfield gets it outright with a dub. Boom.

Section 2 — Exeter (5-0, 9-0) out-muscled Conestoga Valley 38-10 and Manheim Central (5-0, 9-0) punched it into overdrive with a 69-21 win over Governor Mifflin, and the Eagles and the Barons remained unscathed and knotted up atop the race. Week 10: Exeter at Manheim Central — thank you, Mr. Schedulemaker — for all the marbles at Elden Rettew Field on Friday. Someone caps a 10-0 regular-season joy ride and nabs section gold. Someone suffers their first L this fall. Be there.

Section 3 — Solanco (5-0, 9-0) remained undefeated with a 56-12 victory over Fleetwood, and sewed up no worse than a tie for the section hardware. Meanwhile, Garden Spot (4-1, 7-2) soared past Elizabethtown 66-21 to remain on the Golden Mules’ heels, setting up this Week 10 gem: Spartans at Solanco. Circle it. If the Mules win, they get the title outright. If Sparty Nation springs one, they get a share of the title. Quarryville next Friday night is the place to be.

Section 4 — Wyomissing (6-0, 9-0) toppled Octorara 56-7 for its 33rd regular-season in a row. Lampeter-Strasburg (6-0, 8-1) took care of Conrad Weiser 51-17 to remain tied atop the standings with the Spartans, and the outright section championship will be decided next Saturday, when L-S visits Wyo for a 1:30 p.m. winner-takes-all bout.

Section 5 — Lancaster Catholic (6-0, 9-0) took over sole possession of first place Friday when the Crusaders socked Pequea Valley 33-0 and Schuylkill Valley (5-1, 6-3) fell to Annville-Cleona 42-10, snapping the Panthers’ shiny 6-game winning streak. Catholic has locked up no worse than a tie for the gold trophy, and the Crusaders can clinch it outright in Week 10 when they visit SV, which will need a win to knot it up and share the crown.

BONUS NUGGET: Ephrata senior RB Andre Weidman joined the 3,000-yard rushing club in the Mountaineers' nonleague victory over Muhlenberg on Friday -- which drew Ephrata even closer to its first D3 playoff appearance since 1987. Stay tuned. ... At least two other players joined the 1,000-yard rushing club this season: Cocalico's Sam Steffey and Elizabethtown's Logan Lentz. Stay tuned for full stats over the weekend.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. A bunch of funky touchdowns on Friday, including a pair from Wilson that Cam Jones was NOT involved in: Edison Case returned a punt 49 yards for a TD and Makih Cooper returned a kickoff 88 yards for a score for the Bulldogs against McCaskey. Jones has five punt-return TDs this fall and an even 12 kickoff/punt returns for TDs in his prep career for Wilson. Friday, Case and Cooper got the job done in special teams in Wilson’s dub over the Red Tornado. … Warwick picked up a pair of defensive scores in its win over Lebanon: Cody Kirchner had a 40-yard pick-6 interception TD and Harman McKnight scooped up a fumble and raced 25 yards for a score in the Warriors’ win over Lebanon. … Another pick-6 INT TD on Friday for Garden Spot’s Blake Weaver, who went 67 yards to the house in the Spartans’ riveting win at Elizabethtown, when GS lit up the scoreboard for 66 points — one of four teams to score 60-plus on Friday; Manheim Central (69 in a win over Governor Mifflin), Wilson (63 in a win over McCaskey) and Warwick (60 in a win over Lebanon). … And one last pick-6 in Week 9: L-S OL-DL linchpin Tre Spahr intercepted a pass and went 11 yards for a TD in the Pioneers’ win over Conrad Weiser. … Wyomissing’s Ethan Browser returned a punt 51 yards to the house for a TD in the Spartans’ victory over Octorara. … And two more kickoff returns for scores on Friday: Columbia’s Demari Simms had an 82-yard KR TD in the Crimson Tide’s setback vs. Kutztown, and Solanco’s Elijah Cunningham took a kickoff 80 yards to the house for a TD in the Golden Mules’ dub over Fleetwood — one of his three scores in Solanco’s victory. ... Stay tuned for the updated top individual performance charts coming at you over the weekend.

3. Two players accounted for five touchdowns on Friday: Manheim Central RB Brycen Armold had five TD runs (and, according to Central's stat sheet, 339 rushing yards) in the Barons’ win over Governor Mifflin, giving him a league-best 25 TD runs this season. And Garden Spot QB Kye Harting had his third 100-100 night this season, with three TD tosses and a pair of TD keepers for five scores in all in the Spartans’ rip-roaring victory over E-town.

