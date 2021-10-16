From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 8 action:

1. It was a wild and wonderfully wacky night around the L-L League, as scoreboard operators around the area were plenty busy. Lancaster Catholic put up 71 points. Manheim Central scored 63. Lampeter-Strasburg had 50. And Columbia (62) and Annville-Cleona (48) combined for 110 points in their Section 4 shootout. It was a track-meet kind of a night around the league. So where does everyone stand through Week 8? We’ll begin there …

Section 1: Wilson (3-0) took over sole possession of first place when the Bulldogs beat Cedar Crest 49-24, and when Hempfield (2-1) KO’d Manheim Township (2-1) by a 17-14 count. Next week: Wilson at Hempfield; Township at McCaskey (0-3). And don’t forget: Township visits Wilson in Week 10. Bulldogs are alone in first, but this race is far from over, with all the twists and turns going on over the last couple of weeks.

Section 2: Cocalico (3-0) remained out front compliments of its 49-28 victory over Elizabethtown. Warwick (2-0) didn’t play Friday; the Warriors are still in a first-place tie with the Eagles in the loss column, but their Week 8 game vs. Solanco was bagged because of coronavirus issues. Next week: Warwick at Cocalico for sole possession of first place in Denver. Boom. Manheim Central (2-1) is still in the thick of the chase; the Barons get E-town (0-3) at home next week.

Section 3: Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0) had a come-from-behind 50-20 dub over Garden Spot (1-1) to snap that first-place tie, and the Pioneers took over sole possession of first place when Donegal took down Ephrata 35-27. Next week: Ephrata (2-1) at L-S and Donegal (2-1) hosts Lebanon (0-8).

Section 4: Columbia (3-0) is very much in the driver’s seat, after the Crimson Tide outlasted Annville-Cleona 62-48 on Friday. Next week: Elco (2-1) is at Columbia and A-C (2-1) is at Octorara (1-1); the Braves were idle this week when their game vs. Pequea Valley was canned because of COVID-19 concerns. The top four teams in Section 4 will all be squaring off against each other in Week 9.

2. Stop kicking the ball to Cam Jones. Seriously. Wilson’s special teams wunderkind was up to his old tricks yet again Friday, when he took a punt return and a kickoff return to the house in the Bulldogs’ W over Cedar Crest. That’s four punt returns for scores this season for Jones, who has returned a punt for a TD in the last three games in a row. Is that any good? Jones had a 70-yard punt return for a score vs. Central Dauphin; another 70-yard punt return for a score vs. Penn Manor; a 51-yard punt return for a score vs. McCaskey; and a 69-yard punt return for a score against Cedar Crest. He popped an 85-yard kickoff return for a TD against Manheim Central, and he took another kickoff return 91 yards for a TD vs. Cedar Crest. He’s been absolutely unreal in the return department for Wilson. Yo, Hempfield: Don’t kick the ball to you-know-who next week.

3. Running out of superlatives for Columbia QB Robert Footman, who was simply superb in the Tide’s crazy win at A-C. Four TD passes. Two TD keepers. And his 283 passing yards gave him 2,129 air yards — and 23 TD tosses — this season for Columbia, which is large and in charge to win its first section title since 2002, and to earn a spiffy seed in the D3-2A bracket. You simply can’t take your eyes off Footman when Columbia has the football. He’s a whirling dervish in the pocket, always scouring the field for open targets — and he has a rocket arm and pinpoint accuracy — or tucking the ball under and zig-zagging his way for yardage, making would-be tacklers miss left and right. He had A-C defenders flailing at air time and time again Friday, and his TD runs — a 12-yarder and a 20-yarder — were simply stunning plays, when Footman made multiple defenders miss with deft fakes and spin moves. If you haven’t seen the Tide yet this season, try and go Friday when Elco comes to Columbia. He’s worth the price of admission alone.

FYI: 8-2 with the Week 8 picks; 90-24 overall.

