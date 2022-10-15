Exeter vs. Hempfield - L-L League football
Top takeaways from Friday’s Week 8 games:

1. No shakeup in the Section 1 race; sole leader Hempfield dropped a nonleague tilt vs. Exeter, but the Black Knights will still be out front in the chase next week when they go to Cedar Crest. Wilson and Manheim Township remained a game back, and the Blue Streaks will host the Bulldogs in Week 10. … Exeter and Manheim Central remain atop the Section 2 hunt; the Eagles clocked Hempfield in their showdown nonleague clash, while the Barons blanked old pal Conestoga Valley on Friday. Exeter at Central in Week 10. … Solanco zoomed to 8-0 and remained alone atop the Section 3 charts, while Elizabethtown and Garden Spot are a game back. Spartans at Bears next Friday, and then the Golden Mules host Garden Spot in Week 10. … Wyomissing and Lampeter-Strasburg both won handily Friday to remain tied atop the Section 4 standings. L-S at Wyo in Week 10. … Lancaster Catholic improved to 8-0, and Schuylkill Valley KO’d Hamburg in the Frost Bowl as the Crusaders and the Panthers continue to share the Section 5 lead. LC at SV in Week 10.

Fighting all his life, Penn Manor football assistant coach Jamaal Millisock is now in his biggest battle

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Columbia’s 5-game slide is over. Exhale, Crimson Tide Nation. Dominic Diaz-Ellis had a short TD run, and he snapped a 6-6 tie with a go-ahead 29-yard TD toss to Artie Poindexter in Columbia’s 12-6 win over Northern Lebanon. But the real star of the show was the Tide’s defense; Columbia held the Vikings to 54 rushing yards, 85 total yards and four first downs. NL’s lone score came on Moises Gonzalez’s pick-6. The Tide still has a shot to make the D3-2A playoff bracket, so Friday’s win helped Columbia in that department.

3. The L-L League has its first 2,000-yard passer this season, and it’s Elizabethtown gunslinger Josh Rudy, who threw for 365 yards with six TD tosses in the Bears’ 42-16 win over Fleetwood. Rudy is up to 2,253 passing yards, and his 23 TD tosses also leads the league through Week 8. … More fun stats from Friday: Manheim Central blanked Conestoga Valley 48-0; the Barons have now outscored their last three opponents by a grand total of 201-7, with a pair of shutout wins. Central RB Brycen Armold has 15 TD runs in the last four games. … He did it again: Wilson’s Cam Jones returned a punt 94 yards for a TD in the Bulldogs’ win over Penn Manor. That’s his fifth punt-return TD this season, and his 12th overall special teams TD return in his career. FYI: Wilson is now 31-0 all-time vs. Penn Manor. … The league’s top two TD pass-catchers were up to their old tricks Friday: E-town’s Braden Cummings had a pair of TD grabs vs. Fleetwood, giving him 15 this season; Lancaster Catholic’s Jaevon Parker had three TD grabs in the Crusaders’ win over Kutztown, giving him 13 this fall. … Landon Kennel, who had three TD grabs last week in Manheim Township’s win over Cedar Crest, had three more TD grabs Friday in the Blue Streaks’ win over Reading. … Since I’m on a roll with TD catches, L-S’s Hunter Hildenbrand hauled in four TD receptions from QB Trent Wagner in the Pioneers’ whitewash win over Elco on Friday. … Schuylkill Valley RB Dom Giuffre, who joined the 1,000-yard rushing club when the Panthers bumped off Hamburg in the Frost Bowl traveling trophy game, broke off a 96-yard TD run vs. the Hawks — the longest TD run from scrimmage in the L-L League this season.

Plenty more stats and notables coming up over the weekend. Stay tuned.

