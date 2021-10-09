From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 7 games:

1. Hempfield faced a proverbial “trap game” Friday night. And the Black Knights got, well, trapped. Cedar Crest did the damage: Falcons 20, Hempfield 13. It snapped a pair of streaks: The Knights’ 3-game winning tear and Cedar Crest’s 3-game slide. And it put Hempfield behind the 8-ball, with a trip to rival — and red-hot — Manheim Township on tap for next Friday, followed up with a home date Oct. 22 against Wilson. The Blue Streaks and the Bulldogs have won or shared every Section 1 title since 2010, and they figure to be in the mix come late October. Friday’s loss put Hempfield behind Township and Wilson in the standings, so the Knights will have some heavy lifting to do over the next two weeks to get back to the 1-line. As for Cedar Crest … what an awesome win for the Falcons, who needed some good vibes after three straight setbacks. And those losses came on the heels of that terrific 2-0 start, when Cedar Crest averaged 411 yards and outscored their first two foes 90-14. Then came a coronavirus-induced Week 3 PPD vs. Governor Mifflin, followed up that 3-game slide. The Falcons snapped it Friday, and in a big way, knocking Hempfield out of first place, and making life a heck of a lot trickier for the Knights in their immediate future. Not that the road gets any easier for Cedar Crest; the Falcons are back at it — riding a ton of mo, yes — next Friday with a home date vs. Wilson. We’ll see if Cedar Crest can make a mess of the Section 1 standings for a second straight week when the Bulldogs pack up the bus and head to Lebanon.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

2. How about Octorara? What a sensational payback win by the Braves, who topped Elco 32-17 in a rematch of last year’s unforgettable clash, which kick-started the Raiders to the Section 4 crown. Kinda weird calling a Week 7 matchup a must-win, but if Octorara wanted to be with the lead pack come late October, it pretty much needed a victory at Elco on Friday — coming off last week’s 48-46 setback against Columbia. And the Braves got the job done behind QB Weston Stoltzfus, who continued his amazing senior season: 15-for-18 for 212 yards with no picks, plus four TD strikes to Cory Diantonio. Speaking of the Crimson Tide, they now share the top spot in Section 4 with Annville-Cleona; Columbia topped Northern Lebanon 35-13 and the Dutchmen sashayed past Pequea Valley 55-21 on Friday to remain tied for the top spot. Circle it: Next Friday, Columbia is at A-C for sole possession of first place. As for Octorara, the Braves picked up that gotta-have win to remain in the thick of the chase, and they’ll finish up with some pretty sweet home cooking: Next week at home vs. Pequea Valley in the Braves Bowl; Oct. 22 at home with A-C; and then home for the third week in a row to finish it out Oct. 29 against Northern Lebanon. Octorara will need wins and help to get to first place. But if the Braves would have hopped back on the bus at 0-2 when they departed Elco on Friday night, it would have been truly an uphill climb. Now it’s certainly doable.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Another night, another jaw-dropping passing performance for Manheim Township sophomore QB Hayden Johnson, who was simply sensational in the Blue Streaks’ 48-14 win over Penn Manor — which gave Township four wins in a row and kept the Streaks in a first-place tie with Wilson. Johnson’s line vs. the Comets: A dazzling 14-for-15 for 255 yards with three TD tosses and no picks. During Township’s 4-game winning tear, Johnson is a mind-blowing 73-for-90 — a firecracker-hot 81 percent — for 921 yards with 14 TD throws.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage