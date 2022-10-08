From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Top takeaways from Friday’s Week 7 games:

1. Three cheers for Hempfield, which snapped a 16-year losing skid vs. Wilson with a come-from-behind 20-16 victory over the host Bulldogs on Friday. The last time the Black Knights beat Wilson was back in 2005, which was also the last year Hempfield won a Section 1 championship. The Knights find themselves in the driver’s seat for the section title after topping Wilson and Manheim Township already. Hempfield’s win in West Lawn snapped Wilson’s 16-game unbeaten streak in Section 1 action, dating back to 2019. The Knights step outside of section play next Friday when undefeated Exeter — the reigning D3-5A champ and Section 2 co-leader — comes to Landisville for a juicy nonleague scrap. Hempfield then finishes up at Cedar Crest and at Reading.

BONUS NUGGET: We'll wait on Ephrata's official stat sheet over the weekend, but LNP had Mountaineers' senior RB Andre Weidman for a school-record 382 rushing yards Friday in Ephrata's win over Fleetwood. That would vault to one of the best single-game rushing performances in L-L League history. Stay tuned.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. For the third time this season, Reading QB Amier Burdine had a 100-100 night, this time in the Red Knights’ 38-0 whitewash win over McCaskey in the 100th meeting between those programs. Burdine rushed for 133 yards with a TD keeper, and he passed for 216 yards with four TD strikes — all to flank burner Ruben Rodriguez, the D1 Rider basketball commit, who had 11 receptions for 166 yards vs. McCaskey. Reading now leads McCaskey 49-46-5 overall. Meanwhile, McCaskey dropped its fifth game in a row — the third by shutout — and the Red Tornado has been outscored 225-13 over that clip. They’ll look to snap that skid next Friday at home vs. Cedar Crest; Reading will go for two wins in a row when Manheim Township comes calling. … And this: For the second week in a row, Hamburg QB Xander Menapace piled up a 100-100 night, this time in the Hawks’ 27-20 win over Pequea Valley. After pulling off that feat last week vs. Lancaster Catholic, Menapace rushed for 172 yards with three TD keepers and he threw for 164 yards with a TD strike vs. the Braves, who took the 1-loss Hawks — who have been bit by the injury bug — down to the wire.

BONUS NUGGET: While Rodriguez had four TD catches on Friday, Elco RB Jake Williams rumbled for five TD runs in the Raiders’ 41-21 dub over Octorara, snapping Elco’s 3-game slide. Williams barreled for 319 yards vs. the Braves, as he soared past the 1,000-yard plateau this season.

3. Five teams entered Friday’s games with perfect records, and four came out still unscathed: Manheim Central (which rocked Lebanon 83-7), Exeter (which coasted past Muhlenberg 48-8 as skipper Matt Bauer picked up his 100th career coaching W for the Eagles), Solanco (which survived Elizabethtown 35-32 in an instant classic, handing the Bears their first loss in the process) and Lancaster Catholic (which edged Annville-Cleona 14-13) all improved to 7-0. … Wyomissing goes for a 7-0 start Saturday afternoon vs. Cocalico. … You’d be hard-pressed to find a hotter team than Manheim Central; the Barons have outscored their last four opponents by a whopping 249-20, with two shutout victories mixed in there over that stretch. … In Week 8, Manheim Central hosts old-school rival Conestoga Valley; Exeter is at Hempfield in a must-see nonleague tilt; Solanco travels to Daniel Boone; and Lancaster Catholic hits the road to Kutztown, which KO'd Northern Lebanon on Friday to snap a 70-game losing streak in league games. The Cougars' previous league victory was back in 2009; this is, of course, their first year in the L-L League.

