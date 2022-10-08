Elizabethtown vs. Solanco - L-L League football
Solanco QB Brody Mellinger (12) runs the ball against Elizabethtown during first-half action of an L-L League Section 3 football game at Solanco High School in Quarryville on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league

SCOREBOARD: Coverage of all 19 Week 7 L-L League football games
Watch: Live pre-game coverage ahead of Elizabethtown vs. Solanco in L-L League Week 7 football

Top takeaways from Friday’s Week 7 games:

1. Three cheers for Hempfield, which snapped a 16-year losing skid vs. Wilson with a come-from-behind 20-16 victory over the host Bulldogs on Friday. The last time the Black Knights beat Wilson was back in 2005, which was also the last year Hempfield won a Section 1 championship. The Knights find themselves in the driver’s seat for the section title after topping Wilson and Manheim Township already. Hempfield’s win in West Lawn snapped Wilson’s 16-game unbeaten streak in Section 1 action, dating back to 2019. The Knights step outside of section play next Friday when undefeated Exeter — the reigning D3-5A champ and Section 2 co-leader — comes to Landisville for a juicy nonleague scrap. Hempfield then finishes up at Cedar Crest and at Reading.

BONUS NUGGET: We'll wait on Ephrata's official stat sheet over the weekend, but LNP had Mountaineers' senior RB Andre Weidman for a school-record 382 rushing yards Friday in Ephrata's win over Fleetwood. That would vault to one of the best single-game rushing performances in L-L League history. Stay tuned.

Interview with Ephrata's Andre Weidman at L-L Football Media Day 2022 [video]

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. For the third time this season, Reading QB Amier Burdine had a 100-100 night, this time in the Red Knights’ 38-0 whitewash win over McCaskey in the 100th meeting between those programs. Burdine rushed for 133 yards with a TD keeper, and he passed for 216 yards with four TD strikes — all to flank burner Ruben Rodriguez, the D1 Rider basketball commit, who had 11 receptions for 166 yards vs. McCaskey. Reading now leads McCaskey 49-46-5 overall. Meanwhile, McCaskey dropped its fifth game in a row — the third by shutout — and the Red Tornado has been outscored 225-13 over that clip. They’ll look to snap that skid next Friday at home vs. Cedar Crest; Reading will go for two wins in a row when Manheim Township comes calling. … And this: For the second week in a row, Hamburg QB Xander Menapace piled up a 100-100 night, this time in the Hawks’ 27-20 win over Pequea Valley. After pulling off that feat last week vs. Lancaster Catholic, Menapace rushed for 172 yards with three TD keepers and he threw for 164 yards with a TD strike vs. the Braves, who took the 1-loss Hawks — who have been bit by the injury bug — down to the wire.

BONUS NUGGET: While Rodriguez had four TD catches on Friday, Elco RB Jake Williams rumbled for five TD runs in the Raiders’ 41-21 dub over Octorara, snapping Elco’s 3-game slide. Williams barreled for 319 yards vs. the Braves, as he soared past the 1,000-yard plateau this season.

3. Five teams entered Friday’s games with perfect records, and four came out still unscathed: Manheim Central (which rocked Lebanon 83-7), Exeter (which coasted past Muhlenberg 48-8 as skipper Matt Bauer picked up his 100th career coaching W for the Eagles), Solanco (which survived Elizabethtown 35-32 in an instant classic, handing the Bears their first loss in the process) and Lancaster Catholic (which edged Annville-Cleona 14-13) all improved to 7-0. … Wyomissing goes for a 7-0 start Saturday afternoon vs. Cocalico. … You’d be hard-pressed to find a hotter team than Manheim Central; the Barons have outscored their last four opponents by a whopping 249-20, with two shutout victories mixed in there over that stretch. … In Week 8, Manheim Central hosts old-school rival Conestoga Valley; Exeter is at Hempfield in a must-see nonleague tilt; Solanco travels to Daniel Boone; and Lancaster Catholic hits the road to Kutztown, which KO'd Northern Lebanon on Friday to snap a 70-game losing streak in league games. The Cougars' previous league victory was back in 2009; this is, of course, their first year in the L-L League.

L-L Football Roundtable 2022: Interviews at Elizabethtown, Week 7 previews [video]

