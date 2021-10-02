From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 6 games:

1. How about Columbia? The Crimson Tide headed to Atglen Friday without a full roster in tow, and Columbia hadn’t played a game since Sept. 17 and hasn’t had a full squad in practice since coming back from a coronavirus quarantine. Despite all of that, the Tide gutted out a bonkers 48-46 win over Octorara, which was 4-1 and coming off a rip-roaring 54-0 shutout win over Lebanon last week. Columbia won it in the waning seconds, when QB Robert Footman hit Jayden Boone with the go-ahead 6-yard TD flip. The Tide and the Braves — who featured the league’s two top-ranked offenses coming into the game — combined for 94 points, 911 yards and 36 first downs. This stat stung Octorara the most: 12 penalties for 115 yards. Figured the scoreboard operator would be busy in this tilt, and they certainly were. Columbia — best word I can come up with to describe the Tide is resilient — will go for a 2-0 start in Section 4 play with a home date vs. Northern Lebanon next Friday. Meanwhile, Octorara gets its rematch with Elco, this time in Myerstown. The Raiders came to Atglen last fall and won a thriller, on the way to capturing Section 4 gold.

2. Flip-flopped with the Conestoga Valley at Elizabethtown pick all week, and finally went with the Bears, who came into Friday’s clash riding a 2-game winning streak. The Bucks? They’ve been all over the charts, but were coming off a solid win over McCaskey. CV remained hot in E-town, bouncing the Bears 35-21 behind Nick Tran’s 3-TD effort. He has six TD runs in the last two games, by the way. Anyway, it was a statement win of sorts for CV, which got an early leg-up in the Section 2 hunt, after earning a second-place finish there last fall. And the Bucks will find themselves in a first-place game next Friday when Cocalico comes to Witmer.

3. I thought two teams needed bounce-back wins Friday, and they both got them: Wilson 40, Penn Manor 6 and Warwick 35, Manheim Central 28. The Bulldogs and the Warriors were both better than their 2-3 records indicated coming into Week 6. Wilson played some gnarly D — you knew it was coming — holding red-hot Penn Manor to 138 total yards while snapping the Comets’ 3-game winning tear. Warwick made a statement in Manheim; the Warriors gouged out 522 yards against the Barons’ top-ranked defense, riding a balanced effort to their fourth win in a row over Central, which fell from the ranks of the unbeaten. More importantly, Wilson and Warwick both got early legs-up in their respective section chases, as they’re both out to defend their titles; the Bulldogs are at McCaskey and the Warriors host E-town next Friday — both with plenty of mo after big wins Friday.

Plenty more coming over the weekend, wrapping up all the Week 6 action. Stay tuned.

