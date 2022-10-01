From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Top takeaways from Friday’s Week 6 games:

1. First and foremost, how about Pequea Valley? The Braves blanked Columbia 16-0 for their first victory this season, and it was actually PV’s second shutout victory in its last seven games; the Braves whitewashed Biglerville 57-0 in a Week 10 nonleague game in 2021. Then came five straight setbacks to open this season — before Friday, when PV pounced on four fumbles, picked off two passes, and held Columbia to 38 rushing yards. The Braves’ offensive heroes: Dontae Petersheim rushed for 103 yards and a TD, Orlando Stoltzfus rushed for 68 yards and a TD, and Peyton Leitch drilled a 22-yard field goal for PV, which handed coach Mike Choi his first victory in his second stint back as the Braves’ skipper.

Choi to LNP’s Daryl Simione after Friday’s win: “It’s huge. We had our best week. I was telling all the coaches this week that I wish this week was the first week because we finally got it. We had an inexperienced team, we needed to raise their football IQ, we needed to raise their football toughness … this win was huge for us. We need this. Everybody needs to feel success. When you put in all this work, and you work as hard as we did, you need to feel some success eventually, and we kind of reaped the rewards of our hard work. I’m really proud of this team.”

FYI: 16-1 with Friday’s picks. Whiffed on … Pequea Valley.

2. And then there were six … six teams got through Week 6 unscathed, with Lancaster Catholic (38-35 over Hamburg in an instant classic), Exeter (47-7 over Warwick), Manheim Central (70-0 over Muhlenberg), Elizabethtown (26-13 over Daniel Boone), Solanco (32-25 over Twin Valley) and Wyomissing (41-7 over Donegal) all winning to remain perfect. … Hamburg, which hung with Lancaster Catholic down to the wire in a shootout, fell from the ranks of the unbeaten. … Circle it: E-town at Solanco in a battle of undefeated teams on Friday in Quarryville. The Bears and the Golden Mules share the Section 3 lead with Garden Spot, which eked out a 24-21 victory over Ephrata. The Spartans host Twin Valley — which is playing everyone incredibly close — on Friday.

3. EYE-OPENERS: Not one, not two, but three 100-yard rushers for Manheim Township on Friday vs. McCaskey. Check the numbers: Declan Clancy had 16 carries for 200 yards with three TD romps; Jack Pfitzmaier with 113 yards on 15 carries with a TD; and — ta-da — McCaskey transfer Shymere Covington bolted for 112 yards on 12 takes with a TD against his former squad in the Blue Streaks’ 55-6 win. … Exeter QB Mason Rotelli went 9-for-9 passing for 127 yards with three TD strikes in the Eagles’ win over Warwick. … Cedar Crest snapped its 3-game slide with a convincing 39-0 dub over Reading. With QB Jay Huber on the shelf with an injury, Jackson Custer stepped in and stepped up behind center for the Falcons: 8-for-10 for 137 yards with three TD tosses. … The Battle of 462 traveling trophy remained in Landisville after Hempfield topped Penn Manor 34-7. That’s three wins in a row in that trophy series for the Black Knights, as Grant Hoover rushed for 182 yards and a score and Jackson Landis passed for 181 yards with two TD flips. What a stretch for Hempfield, which won the Joseph F. Kurjiaka trophy with a win over uber rival Manheim Township last week. … Four more TD passes for Manheim Central QB Zac Hahn, who has 14 TD strikes in the Barons’ last four games. Central finished off its 5-game home-stand with a convincing win over Muhlenberg. The Barons hit the road for the first time since Week 1 on Friday at Lebanon. The Cedars saw their losing streak hit 18 in a row after a 38-18 setback vs. Conestoga Valley.

Plenty more Week 6 news, notables and recaps coming up soon. And don’t forget: There are two Saturday games, with Wilson visiting Governor Mifflin at 1 p.m. for the Gurski-Linn trophy, and Fleetwood welcoming Kennard-Dale at 7 p.m.

