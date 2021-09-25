From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 5 games:

1. Another week, another high-wire act victory for Penn Manor. Its latest win — 21-17 in a thriller crossover tilt Friday at Solanco — wasn’t quite as dramatic as last week’s Haily Mary 30-28 dub at Warwick. But the Comets will certainly take it. Trailing the Golden Mules with 4:47 to go in regulation, Eli Warfel hit DeShawn Stanley with the game-winning 19-yard TD strike. Earlier in the fourth, Warfel had a 14-yard TD toss to Stanley, so that tandem was a real doozy for the Comets. Last week, Warfel connected with Clark Wagstaff for a 31-yard TD pass as the clock hit zeroes in Lititz. Stanley was the intended receiver on that play, but Warfel’s pass touched down in Wagstaff’s arms instead. … Make that a 4-1 getaway for Penn Manor. This is the Comets’ best start since 2014, when Penn Manor was 5-1 out of the gates, with wins over Cedar Cliff, Dallastown, Hempfield, Conestoga Valley and McCaskey, sandwiched around a loss to Lampeter-Strasburg. The Comets went 6-5 that season, falling to Cumberland Valley in the first round of the D3 playoffs. … Penn Manor’s Section 1 opener is Friday at home vs. defending section champ Wilson, which dipped to 2-3 after a nip-and-tuck 24-21 setback against Manheim Central, which remained the league’s only undefeated team at 5-0 at the halfway pole.

2. Octorara QB Weston Stoltzfus came into Friday’s crossover clash at Lebanon as the top-ranked passer in the L-L League. That number will go up after Stoltzfus shredded the Cedars. His stat line: 12-of-16 for 201 yards with five TD tosses and no picks, plus a TD run. Unofficially, we have Stoltzfus at 36-for-58 for 728 yards with 11 TD throws against zero picks. More importantly, the Braves are 4-1 after toppling Lebanon 54-0, and they’re averaging more than 400 yards a game heading into next Friday’s Section 4 opener at home vs. Columbia, which sat out this week because of the coronavirus pandemic; the Crimson Tide won’t return to the practice field until Tuesday at the earliest. Stay tuned. … Speaking of Lebanon, the proud Cedars dipped to 0-5, and they were blanked for the second week in a row after dropping a 27-0 decision last week to Northern Lebanon. … Lebanon has been outscored 221-28 and the Cedars have been shutout three times. Happier days ahead for Lebanon, which kicks off Section 3 play next Friday at Ephrata, which should be breathing fire after falling to Daniel Boone; the Blazers made it three wins in a row over L-L League outfits after a 33-14 triumph over the Mountaineers.

3. Make that four wins in a row for Donegal, which KO’d Elco 28-14 on the road to remain piping hot. As has become their norm, the Indians ripped it up on the ground with 280-plus rushing yards; Jon Holmes was the catalyst with a 150-yard night, and four different ball-carriers had TD runs for Donegal. The Indians now turn their attention to Section 3 play, and they’ll get started in that department next Friday at home vs. Garden Spot. The Spartans are certainly feeling a lot better about things after picking up their first W this season compliments of a 54-0 romp over Pequea Valley.

