From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Top takeaways from Friday’s Week 5 games:

1. The first undefeated-against-undefeated, must-see first-place showdown of the 2022 season is now officially on the clock. In Week 6 in a Section 5 throw-down, Lancaster Catholic (2-0, 5-0) will host Hamburg (2-0, 5-0) in a battle of undefeated squads. The Crusaders took care of their end of the bargain Friday with a 55-20 win over Northern Lebanon, as Catholic improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2018. Meanwhile, Hamburg stayed hot with a 42-7 take-down over Kutztown, as the Hawks went to 5-0 for the first time since 2006. Friday’s standouts: Catholic QB Will Cranford tossed five TD passes — three to Jaevon Parker. Interviews with Cranford and Parker earlier this season here. Meanwhile, Hamburg’s dynamic duo of QB Xander Menapace (261 passing yards, 3 TD passes) and RB Pierce Mason (120 yards, 2 TD runs) helped the Hawks soar yet again. Mason is up to 16 TD runs through five weeks, by the way. Hamburg at Catholic on Friday. Hang a couple of stars next to that one.

FYI: 17-2 with the Week 5 picks. Whiffed on Hempfield (which beat Manheim Township) and Ephrata (which topped Daniel Boone).

2. Meanwhile, the five other L-L League combatants that came into Friday’s games undefeated all came out the other side unscathed as well: Solanco (42-21 over Conestoga Valley in a nonleague tilt), Exeter (69-22 over Lebanon in a Section 2 clash), Manheim Central (47-13 over Warwick in another Section 2 showdown), Elizabethtown (47-42 in a shootout over Twin Valley in a Section 3 scrap) and Wyomissing (42-0 over Elco in a Section 4 game) all zoomed to 5-0. … In Week 6: Solanco at Twin Valley; Exeter vs. Warwick; Manheim Central vs. Muhlenberg; Elizabethtown vs. Daniel Boone; and Wyo at Donegal.

3. The Kurjiaka trophy is staying in Landisville for another year, after Hempfield gutted out a 17-14 win over Manheim Township — the same final score as 2021, when the Black Knights snared the trophy for the first time after the Blue Streaks gobbled up the first seven. Hempfield snapped Township’s 3-game winning streak in the process, and remained atop the Section 1 standings with Wilson and Penn Manor. Circle it: Hempfield at Penn Manor on Friday for first place in the Battle of 462 trophy game. … Wyo won its 30th regular-season game in a row, and improved to 47-3 in its last 50 games. The 30 straight ties Wilson’s mark for the most regular-season wins in a row by a Berks County program. … Exeter’s Joey Schlaffer came into the Eagles’ game at Lebanon on Friday needing 49 receiving yards to become the program’s all-time leader in that category. He got it. The Penn State commit is now Exeter’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and TD grabs. … Annville-Cleona RB Phoenix Music, who came into Friday leading the league in rushing, bolted for 177 yards on 30 carries with three TD romps in the Dutchmen’s 27-7 win over Columbia. Music is up to 987 yards through five games, and he’ll go for 1,000 on Friday when A-C travels to Kutztown.

