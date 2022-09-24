2022 Hempfield at Manheim Township
Hempfield takes the field before kickoff against Manheim Township during L-L League Week 5 football action at Manheim Township’s Gene Kruis Stadium in Neffsville on Friday, September 23, 2022.

 Mark Palczewski

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league

SCOREBOARD: Coverage of all 19 Week 5 L-L League football games

Top takeaways from Friday’s Week 5 games:

1. The first undefeated-against-undefeated, must-see first-place showdown of the 2022 season is now officially on the clock. In Week 6 in a Section 5 throw-down, Lancaster Catholic (2-0, 5-0) will host Hamburg (2-0, 5-0) in a battle of undefeated squads. The Crusaders took care of their end of the bargain Friday with a 55-20 win over Northern Lebanon, as Catholic improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2018. Meanwhile, Hamburg stayed hot with a 42-7 take-down over Kutztown, as the Hawks went to 5-0 for the first time since 2006. Friday’s standouts: Catholic QB Will Cranford tossed five TD passes — three to Jaevon Parker. Interviews with Cranford and Parker earlier this season here. Meanwhile, Hamburg’s dynamic duo of QB Xander Menapace (261 passing yards, 3 TD passes) and RB Pierce Mason (120 yards, 2 TD runs) helped the Hawks soar yet again. Mason is up to 16 TD runs through five weeks, by the way. Hamburg at Catholic on Friday. Hang a couple of stars next to that one.

FYI: 17-2 with the Week 5 picks. Whiffed on Hempfield (which beat Manheim Township) and Ephrata (which topped Daniel Boone).

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Meanwhile, the five other L-L League combatants that came into Friday’s games undefeated all came out the other side unscathed as well: Solanco (42-21 over Conestoga Valley in a nonleague tilt), Exeter (69-22 over Lebanon in a Section 2 clash), Manheim Central (47-13 over Warwick in another Section 2 showdown), Elizabethtown (47-42 in a shootout over Twin Valley in a Section 3 scrap) and Wyomissing (42-0 over Elco in a Section 4 game) all zoomed to 5-0. … In Week 6: Solanco at Twin Valley; Exeter vs. Warwick; Manheim Central vs. Muhlenberg; Elizabethtown vs. Daniel Boone; and Wyo at Donegal.

3. The Kurjiaka trophy is staying in Landisville for another year, after Hempfield gutted out a 17-14 win over Manheim Township — the same final score as 2021, when the Black Knights snared the trophy for the first time after the Blue Streaks gobbled up the first seven. Hempfield snapped Township’s 3-game winning streak in the process, and remained atop the Section 1 standings with Wilson and Penn Manor. Circle it: Hempfield at Penn Manor on Friday for first place in the Battle of 462 trophy game. … Wyo won its 30th regular-season game in a row, and improved to 47-3 in its last 50 games. The 30 straight ties Wilson’s mark for the most regular-season wins in a row by a Berks County program. … Exeter’s Joey Schlaffer came into the Eagles’ game at Lebanon on Friday needing 49 receiving yards to become the program’s all-time leader in that category. He got it. The Penn State commit is now Exeter’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and TD grabs. … Annville-Cleona RB Phoenix Music, who came into Friday leading the league in rushing, bolted for 177 yards on 30 carries with three TD romps in the Dutchmen’s 27-7 win over Columbia. Music is up to 987 yards through five games, and he’ll go for 1,000 on Friday when A-C travels to Kutztown.

Interview with Exeter's Joey Schlaffer at L-L Football Media Day 2022 [video]
Octorara football player lost both legs in tragic tractor wreck; here’s why he still hits the field

